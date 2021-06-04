24m ago

add bookmark

Digital vibes saga: 'Zweli Mkhize will fall', says EFF MP during heated meeting

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zweli Mkhize, pictured outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in April.
Zweli Mkhize, pictured outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in April.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • A meeting of Parliament's health portfolio committee, meant to discuss the Digital Vibes scandal, descended into chaos.
  • On Friday, the committee dealt with the controversial Digital Vibes contract.
  • Mkhize is accused of a conflict of interest and benefitting from an irregular tender.

A parliamentary meeting dealing with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's involvement in the controversial Digital Vibes contract descended into chaos, with MPs insulting each other and raising abrupt points of order.

On Friday, the portfolio committee on health met to discuss the R150 million contract which has placed Mkhize under a dark cloud.

Mkhize was accused of a conflict of interest and benefitting from an irregular tender awarded by his department to a company that contracted two of his associates.

READ | Zweli Mkhize packing up amid contract scandal, Ramaphosa looks at possible replacement - insiders

Committee chairperson Sibongiseni Dhlomo informed MPs that Mkhize would not be present as he was advised not to deal with the matter for now.

Health department director-general (DG) Sandile Buthelezi gave a brief update on the matter.

ANC MP Tshilidzi Bethuel Munyai said at the start of the meeting the matter could not be discussed while it was still under investigation.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa grilled by media on Mkhize, corruption, land expropriation

"From the ANC, we are of the view that this matter is reported to the court of law by the DA, therefore, it is sub-judice. Also, the DG is a factor in the case being reported with the case opened with the police. The other factor that was key is that report so far as the SIU, is still inconclusive. The minister or the ministry cannot talk on the matter as it is still inconclusive with the SIU," he said.

On Thursday, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube laid charges against Mkhize at the Cape Town police station over the Digital Vibes tender, despite an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Munyai said whatever Buthelezi may relay to the committee could be used in a court of law.

In response, Gwarube said: "Matters are sub-judice when they are before a court of law. This matter is not before a court, it's being investigated by the police and the SIU. Those two [agencies] are not a court of law. Therefore, the sub-judice rule only relates to a matter being before a court."

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa said it appeared there was certain dishonesty in the meeting. She said:

Last year already, we called for the minister to resign. Part of the reasons he did not want to resign was because there were no links between him and the corruption regarding Digital Vibes. We cannot now be held at ransom and not be able to do our job just because of one minister. Minister Mkize is in a whole dungeon of corruption.

READ ALSO | SIU probe prevents Mkhize from speaking on Digital Vibes scandal, Parliament told

Towards the end of the meeting, Chirwa again raised a point of order when ANC MP Annah Gela thanked Buthelezi for availing himself.

"It's very clear that you (Buthelezi) are not hiding anything. So, EFF must fall," she said.

Immediately, Chirwa shouted: "We are dealing with corruption here." Chirwa's fellow EFF MP Susan Thembekwayo replied: "The ANC must fall."

Even as the meeting ended, Chirwa shouted: "Zweli Mkhize will fall, all these corrupt gogos."

Thembekwayo loudly said Gela and the ANC "must fall".

In response, ANC MP Kenneth Leonard Jacobs said: "The EFF has fallen already."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceffzweli mkhizecoronaviruspoliticscorruption
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 14063 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.50
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.17
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.45
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,889.51
+1.0%
Silver
27.77
+1.3%
Palladium
2,836.50
-0.2%
Platinum
1,163.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
71.31
-0.1%
Top 40
61,706
+0.2%
All Share
67,912
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,885
+0.8%
Industrial 25
87,547
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,450
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May 2021

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May 2021

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo