Digital Vibes scandal: SIU finds that media company also did not pay tax

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday finally sanctioned the release of the SIU report into the Digital Vibes scandal.

Beyond the fraud and irregularities that saw the company pocket about R150 million, Digital Vibes also failed to pay taxes.

The report also found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation, failed in his oversight duties and was conflicted given the irregular appointment of his close associates.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the Digital Vibes scandal not only detailed how it was unlawfully awarded a R150 million communications contract - with the tender process reportedly set up to favour the company - but also revealed that it had failed to pay taxes.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sanctioned the release of the 114-page SUI report.

The report found that "during the period 29 January 2020 and February 2021, the National Department of Health (NDoH) had paid a total amount of approximately R150 million to Digital Vibes, which was deemed to be irregular expenditure; and that the NDoH had incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure of at least approximately R37 million in respect of payments made to Digital Vibes (sic)".

However, in light of having received this windfall, Digital Vibes went on to commit yet another transgression in that the company was found to have failed to pay its taxes, according to the SIU.

"Taking into account the amounts of money that were received from the National Department Of Health, and taking into account an analysis of the bank account(s) of Digital Vibes, it appears that Digital Vibes failed to declare and pay company tax and failed to pay the required VAT to the South African Revenue Service," read the SIU report.

Digital Vibes is a media company appointed by the department to run its National Health Insurance (NHI) communication campaign and later its Covid-19 media communications strategy.

The long-awaited report also found that former health Minister Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation, failed in his oversight duties, and was clearly conflicted given the irregular appointment of his friends for the contract.

The media company is owned by Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, who the report lists as "close associates" of Mkhize.

Mather was Mkhize's strategic communications adviser in 2019.

The report stated that on 15 July 2019, Mkhize sent a WhatsApp message to Precious Matsoso, then-director-general (DG) of the department, telling her to sort out the NHI contract with Digital Vibes.

"It is apparent from the contents of the WhatsApp message that the Minister was giving instructions to the DG. At best, this conduct on the part of the minister was improper and at worst, the conduct of the minister was unlawful... as it constituted an interference by the executive authority in the affairs of the administrative authority of the NDoH," read the report.

The report found that "Mather and Mitha committed fraud in that they held out to the NDoH that Digital Vibes was tendering for the NHI media campaign contract, whereas in fact, Ms Mather and Ms Mitha used Digital Vibes as a front in order to hide... that they were tendering for the contract and 'disguised' this due to the fact that they were close associates of the Minister, who was the executive authority of the NDoH, which was awarding the NHI media campaign contract".

On 29 November 2019, the department signed an agreement with Digital Vibes for the NHI media campaign despite an earlier Cabinet resolution that the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) department would be responsible for the NHI media communication campaign.

The department later appointed Digital Vibes as a communications partner when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

The report also detailed that "on 20 January 2020 and 16 June 2020, respectively, the Minister approved budgets amounting to approximately R132 million in respect of the NHI and Covid-19 media campaigns, in circumstances where the NDoH had already informed the GCIS that the NDoH had no budget for the NHI media campaign".

The SIU also noted that the minister approved at least R46 million for the NHI media campaign 52 days after the service-level agreement between the department and Digital Vibes had already been signed.

The report stated that Digital Vibes paid R6 720 for repairs at Mkhize's home, transferred R300 000 cash to Dedani Mkhize, Mkhize's son, and bought a R160 000 Land Cruiser for Dedani's Pietermaritzburg farm.

Mkhize resigned from his ministerial post earlier this year over the scandal but maintained that he was innocent.

Dr Anban Pillay, then-acting director-general of the department, has been implicated in the report for contravening sections of the Public Finance Management Act by approving payments to Digital Vibes.

The SIU has recommended that Pillay be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct for his role in the Digital Vibes contract.

The damning report found that there was enough evidence to link Pillay to fraud.

The SIU found that he deviated from normal procurement procedures and made numerous material and intentional misrepresentations to National Treasury.

Other implicated officials include:

Popo Maja, head of communications at the department and member of the Tender Evaluation Committee (TEC);

Shireen Pardesi, chief director and TEC member;

Senzeni Ngubane, TEC member;

Dr Sandile Buthelezi, director-general at the department;

P Ngobese, administration clerk at the department and personal assistant of Pardesi;

Reginald Ngcobo, TEC member; and

Ian van der Merwe, chief financial officer of the department.





