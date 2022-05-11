Digital Vibes scandal: 'The investigation is at a very advanced stage' - Hawks

The Hawks have confirmed that investigations into the so-called Digital Vibes scandal are at an advanced stage.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo declined to reveal whether former health minister Zweli Mkhize and other implicated health department officials are under investigation and at risk of being arrested.

The news comes as Mkhize's associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, are said to be cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

The net is closing in on those who were involved in what has become known as the Digital Vibes scandal, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).



Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo told News24 on Wednesday that "the investigation is at a very advanced stage".



"We should be concluding it soon and we are hoping to make arrests imminently, she said.

The scandal involves allegations that a multimillion-and communications contract was irregularly awarded to associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mbambo said the investigation was targeted at "the company Digital Vibes" and that a decision on persons of interest had not been made.

READ | SIU argues Digital Vibes was a 'money laundering scheme used to benefit Mkhize family'

"There are many people involved, and not just one person, but we cannot confirm as to who at this stage," she added.

Mbambo refused to confirm whether Mkhize and other implicated health department officials were also under investigation and at risk of being arrested. Mkhize resigned in August 2021 as President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to reshuffle his Cabinet.

Mbambo's comments come after Eyewitness News reported that Mkhize's associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, were fighting the corruption allegations against them and enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shaun Abrahams.

The two are said to be cooperating with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

If any criminal charges are brought against Mkhize by either the Hawks or the SIU, his bid to make a return to the ANC's top six will be extinguished. As per the party's adjusted step-aside regulations, any party member facing criminal charges can no longer be nominated for or contest party positions.





