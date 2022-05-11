1h ago

add bookmark

Digital Vibes scandal: 'The investigation is at a very advanced stage' - Hawks

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • The Hawks have confirmed that investigations into the so-called Digital Vibes scandal are at an advanced stage.
  • Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo declined to reveal whether former health minister Zweli Mkhize and other implicated health department officials are under investigation and at risk of being arrested.
  • The news comes as Mkhize's associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, are said to be cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

The net is closing in on those who were involved in what has become known as the Digital Vibes scandal, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo told News24 on Wednesday that "the investigation is at a very advanced stage".

"We should be concluding it soon and we are hoping to make arrests imminently, she said.

The scandal involves allegations that a multimillion-and communications contract was irregularly awarded to associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mbambo said the investigation was targeted at "the company Digital Vibes" and that a decision on persons of interest had not been made.

READ | SIU argues Digital Vibes was a 'money laundering scheme used to benefit Mkhize family'

"There are many people involved, and not just one person, but we cannot confirm as to who at this stage," she added.

Mbambo refused to confirm whether Mkhize and other implicated health department officials were also under investigation and at risk of being arrested. Mkhize resigned in August 2021 as President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to reshuffle his Cabinet.

Mbambo's comments come after Eyewitness News reported that Mkhize's associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, were fighting the corruption allegations against them and enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shaun Abrahams.

The two are said to be cooperating with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

If any criminal charges are brought against Mkhize by either the Hawks or the SIU, his bid to make a return to the ANC's top six will be extinguished. As per the party's adjusted step-aside regulations, any party member facing criminal charges can no longer be nominated for or contest party positions.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibeshawkszweli mkhizecrimecorruption
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10649 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.08
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,850.14
+0.6%
Silver
21.82
+2.6%
Palladium
2,054.50
-0.7%
Platinum
989.00
+2.1%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,327
+1.6%
All Share
67,955
+1.5%
Resource 10
70,798
+1.8%
Industrial 25
76,015
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,393
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo