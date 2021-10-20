49m ago

Digital Vibes: SIU ready to oppose Zweli Mkhize's review application

accreditation
Jason Felix
  • The Special Investigating Unit says former health minister Zweli Mkhize's review application in the Digital Vibes matter won't affect its work.
  • The SIU instituted civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the R150m Digital Vibes contract.
  • Mkhize claims he is innocent and that the SIU based its findings on untruths.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize's review application does not suspend the implementation of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on the Digital Vibes tender.

This was according to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago who reiterated that they would oppose Mkhize's application.

READ | Digital Vibes: Mkhize in court bid to set aside SIU findings, says it 'jeopardised' his career

On 29 July, the SIU instituted civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the R150 million Digital Vibes contract with the national Department of Health.

"The SIU is also seeking the repayment of amounts received by several respondents, including a total amount of R22 million that was already frozen by means of a tribunal order that was obtained on 17 June 2021. One of the respondents that received money from Digital Vibes contract paid back R11 542 710 in August," he said.

READ | Sahpra says no to Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine - for now

Mkhize had approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to set aside the SIU's damning findings and declare it unconstitutional and unlawful.

In a founding affidavit, dated 14 October, Mkhize said the unit came to its conclusion without considering all the facts.

But Kganyago said during a case management meeting held in the Special Tribunal on 15 October, the process was explained to Mkhize.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize visits Charlotte Ma
Zweli Mkhize.

"The Special Tribunal made it clear that the SIU review proceedings will continue uninterrupted by the then proposed review application to be brought by Dr. Mkhize, and that if Dr. Mkhize wanted to try to stay the SIU review proceedings, then he would be required to apply for a stay of those proceedings, which the SIU will oppose," he said.

READ HERE | Digital Vibes: 'He served the nation well' - Ramaphosa comes out in defence of Mkhize

According to the SIU, Mkhize and his family benefitted unduly from the Digital Vibes contract.

The department initially contracted Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019.

Mkhize reportedly pressured officials to appoint the company owned by his close associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha.

The SIU argued that the department incurred irregular expenditure, amounting to approximately R150 million, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, amounting to between R72 million and R80 million.

