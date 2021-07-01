1h ago

add bookmark

Digital Vibes: SIU report on Mkhize’s involvement in R150m tender now with Ramaphosa

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zweli Mkhize.
Zweli Mkhize.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report on the health department's R150 million contract with Digital Vibes has been handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Digital Vibes is a company with strong links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's associates.
  • According to reports, Mkhize allegedly pressured officials to appoint the company.

The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report on the health department's R150 million contract with Digital Vibes - a company with alleged links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's associates - is on President Cyril Ramaphosa's desk.

On Thursday, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed to News24 the report was completed and handed to Ramaphosa's office on Wednesday. 

READ | Digital Vibes scored R35m before health dept even approved their work, committee hears

In June, Ramaphosa said the matter of Mkhize and the disturbing contract with Digital Vibes would not be swept under the carpet.

He added he, as he had done before, would act once the SIU finalised its investigation.

Ramaphosa's office was asked for comment and it will be included once received. 

READ | SIU secures order to freeze R22m in bank account linked to Digital Vibes

According to a Sunday Times, the report found Mkhize allegedly pressured officials to appoint the company linked to his close associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha.

Mkhize is on special leave pending the finalisation of the investigation into the Digital Vibes tender saga at the department.

The department initially contracted Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, which is when he reportedly pressured officials to appoint the agency for the R150 million communications contract.

The work was expanded to include communications on Covid-19.

The controversial communications firm scored a cool R35 million before the department approved its work.

Contravened

Both the tender and the bidding process contravened the Public Finance Management Act.

In relation to Covid-19 work, Digital Vibes received requests for work from the department before its contract expanded to include Covid-19 work.

Requests resulted in a financial commitment of approximately R35 million that the department ended up paying after the expansion was approved.

READ HERE | Legal opinion finds MPs cannot hide behind sub judice rule

Meanwhile, the SIU has been granted an order to freeze R22 million in bank accounts linked to Digital Vibes.

The unit said it had approached the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) earlier this month with evidence.

The FIC assisted the SIU to place a hold on R22 million identified as funds that had flowed from money paid to Digital Vibes by the department.

The SIU said of the R150 million paid to the company, R25 million went towards the NHI media campaign, while the remaining R125 million was paid for work on Covid-19 projects.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts is expected to receive a briefing on the matter next week.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siuzweli mkhizecyril ramaphosacoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
33% - 1998 votes
Extreme
4% - 220 votes
Not enough
63% - 3842 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.44
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.90
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,770.14
0.0%
Silver
26.01
-0.5%
Palladium
2,769.50
-0.5%
Platinum
1,083.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.62
+0.5%
Top 40
60,477
+0.5%
All Share
66,556
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,390
+1.8%
Industrial 25
87,142
-0.1%
Financial 15
13,036
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

2h ago

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo