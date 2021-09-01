1h ago

Digital Vibes: SIU report still with Ramaphosa, 'referrals are being acted upon' - Presidency

Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize pictured at the ANC's elective conference in 2017.
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo
  • The SIU's report on the health department's Digital Vibes contract is still with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The SIU made damning findings against Zweli Mkhize, who allegedly benefitted from the contract.
  • Mkhize resigned as health minister last month.

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is still attending to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the controversial communications company, Digital Vibes.

The president received the report in early July.

It includes acting on the SIU's referral for disciplinary action, his spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said without providing further detail. 

"At that time, the Presidency stated its commitment to keep the public abreast of developments in this matter, in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings," he said.

Seale said, in the interest of fairness, and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, and as a result of a number of applications to have sight of the report, the Presidency has sent third-party notices to all persons or entities referred to in the report, so they may have an opportunity to object to its publication or part thereof.

"Each of them will receive the information they require to enable them to make their decision as it affects their own interests. The SIU also made a number of referrals to the Presidency regarding specific individuals for disciplinary action. These referrals are being acted upon," Seale said.

Digital Vibes, which has close connections to former health minister Zweli Mkhize, was contracted for communications relating to the country's National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, and the work was later expanded to include Covid-19-related communication, News24 reported.

The SIU made damning findings against Mkhize, who allegedly benefitted from the R150 million contract.

Mkhize resigned last month, though he maintains the SIU report, in which he is implicated, is flawed.

In his resignation letter, Mkhize said the SIU had not given him a fair hearing, but he thought it was best to step down.

