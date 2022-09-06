Digital Vibes: Trial of state agency employee accused of accepting bribe postponed to November

The trial of Lizeka Tonjeni continued in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

She is on trial for allegedly accepting a R160 000 bribe from Digital Vibes.

The court heard testimony from the director of supply chain management, Mandy Lumka Tyikwe.

After two days of testimony this week, it is still unclear what the basis of the defence's case is in the trial of Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) employee, Lizeka Tonjeni.



Tonjeni is accused of accepting a R160 000 bribe from Digital Vibes to further its interests during the time she was project manager of the contract awarded to the company in 2018.

According to Tonjeni, the money she received was for selling facial products.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed in court that, although two of three members of the bid adjudication committee had negative comments about Digital Vibes, the communications company still received the highest score.

On Tuesday, Tonjeni's trial continued in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria - and the court heard testimony from MISA's director of supply chain management, Mandy Lumka Tyikwe.

Tyikwe has been with the agency since December 2017 and was part of the bid adjudication committee during the awarding of the tender. Her testimony assisted the court in understanding supply chain management processes.

She told the court she met the accused in the '90s at church. They met again later while employed at MISA.

Tyikwe told the court that Tonjeni was appointed as project manager of the contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

She said she had been concerned that, even though Digital Vibes had received negative remarks, it still scored high.

She added, however, that "it is unavoidable not to get negative remarks".

During the trial, Tonjeni's lawyer, Thabo Feke-Myeko's line of questioning focused on the witness' qualifications, where she worked before she was employed at MISA, and how she understood supply chain processes.

He went as far as asking Tyikwe whether she completed a psychometric test, and whether it was possible to be appointed at MISA if a person failed a psychometric test.

But this line of questioning did not sit well with the prosecutor, advocate Willem van Zyl, who asked where the questions were taking the case.

Van Zyl said questions about the psychometric test were "completely irrelevant to the integrity" of the witness.

But Tonjeni's lawyer said he was merely "testing the evidence of the witness".

Still, the court found the questions to be "unfair".





Feke-Myeko proceeded to ask Tyikwe about the contract and how she had reacted when she heard about the case.

Tyikwe said she only communicated with MISA's legal department, asking what role her department would play.

She said:

This (matter) has been going on for a long time. We have been asked for documents, and they (MISA legal department) were constantly asking for information. It had been a matter that had been on the table for a long time.

Tonjeni pleaded not guilty to one count of corruption last week.

She has denied being involved in the signing of the award, and said the legal department was responsible for it.

News24 previously reported that MISA falls under the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) - and, at the time, Zweli Mkhize was the Cogta minister.

One of the indirect owners of Digital Vibes, Tahera Mather, was his spokesperson.

During Tonjeni's trial on Tuesday, the State asked Tyikwe about an appointment letter that MISA sent to Digital Vibes, to request the company assist with communication services for 24 months.

Mather responded to the email, acknowledging receipt thereof.

According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Mather and Naadhira Mitha were the actual owners of Digital Vibes, even though the company was registered in the name of a petrol station manager in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal.

Digital Vibes has also been the subject of an investigation into a R150 million tender with the national Department of Health.

The SIU found that the contract was irregular and unlawful, and that Mkhize and his family allegedly benefitted from the tender.

Tonjeni's trial has been postponed to 9 November for hearing.



