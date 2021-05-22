1h ago

add bookmark

Diko blames 'stubborn patriarchy and arbitrariness in society' for her suspension

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Khusela Diko. (photo: Daily Sun)
Khusela Diko. (photo: Daily Sun)
  • Khusela Diko said, as a female, she was expected to account for and be sanctioned for the business interests of her late husband.
  • Diko further maintained that she was not involved in the running of his business. 
  • The statement comes as Diko and former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the awarding of a R125m tender to Diko's late husband by the Gauteng health department.

Suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said stubborn patriarchy and arbitrary society expected her as a female to account for and be sanctioned for the business interests of her late husband.

Diko made the remarks in a statement released by her lawyers on Saturday. 

The statement comes as Diko and former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the awarding of a R125 million personal protection equipment tender to Diko's late husband by the Gauteng health department. 

READ | Covid-19 corruption: Masuku, Diko cleared by ANC disciplinary committee, says report

The two friends and comrades successfully appealed their suspensions as Gauteng ANC PEC members.

The two were cleared by the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC).

The NDC overturned the party's integrity committee decision which initially found they had brought the party into disrepute and should step aside from the PEC.

Welcoming the findings, Diko's lawyers Avela Nontso Attorneys said in a statement: "Our client is of the view that this process has brought into sharp focus the stubborn persistence of patriarchy and arbitrariness in our society, with female comrades in particular expected to account for and be sanctioned for the business interests of their partners and spouses.

Our client, Ms Khusela Diko, welcomes the findings of the NDC as they once more affirm her longstanding confidence in the transparent and procedurally fair internal processes of the ANC.


"Our client is relieved that this matter is now finalised and that she has been vindicated. This closes a chapter in what has been a particularly difficult year for our client - one in which she and her family suffered immense reputational harm, and in which she also lost her beloved husband."

READ| Chief Thandisizwe Diko II 'never given a chance to defend himself'

Diko further claimed that she continued receiving media queries regarding her late husband's business interests and relationships and that this was deeply disturbing. 

Diko further maintained that she was not involved in the running of his business. 

The late Bhaca royal King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko was thrust onto the spotlight after a Sunday newspaper revealed that Royal Bhaca projects, a company he owned, received a R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender from the Gauteng health department.

It emerged that Khusela was friends with Masuku, who was the Health MEC in Gauteng.

The politicians were suspended from the Gauteng PEC and Khusela also took a leave of absence as presidential spokesperson. 

King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko died at an East London hospital in February after a short illness.   

"In this regard, our client believes an ANC policy on Politically Exposed Persons and Politically Connected Persons should be prioritised. In the absence thereof, many more comrades will be subjected to persecution and victimisation both in the media and in the organisation," the statement read. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anckhusela dikopolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2287 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8724 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34669 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,881.89
0.0%
Silver
27.56
0.0%
Palladium
2,777.60
0.0%
Platinum
1,172.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,210
+0.2%
All Share
66,239
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,118
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,155
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,839
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo