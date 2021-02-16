Dimakatso Ratselane attack: Husband arrested on attempted murder charge

The husband of Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Dimakatso Ratselane has been arrested.

His arrest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, on Tuesday followed a manhunt by the police.

He will face a charge of attempted murder.

The husband of Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Dimakatso Ratselane has been arrested after allegedly being on the run for six days.



The 39-year-old was arrested in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

A warrant of arrest for him was issued on Monday after attempts by the police to contact him were futile.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said police arrested him at around 10:30 at a house where he was allegedly hiding.

READ | Husband of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane is 'a suspect on the run' - police

He was wanted for allegedly stabbing Ratselane multiple times on 11 February in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.



She was taken to Pelonomi Hospital.

"Within 24 hours after a warrant of arrest was issued, the team worked around the clock following all leads until the early hours of the morning when they followed intelligence-driven information which led them to a house in Gauteng province.

"He was taken into police custody and will appear in court soon to face a charge of attempted murder," Makhele said.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane thanked the team for its hard work.

Meanwhile, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi said the commission will be monitoring this case in ensuring that both the accused and the survivor receive a fair trial.

