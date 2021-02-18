1h ago

Dimakatso Ratselane stabbing: Gender commission vows to keep close watch over case after arrest is made

Nicole McCain
  • The Commission for Gender Equality has applauded police for making an arrest in the investigation into an attack on Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane.
  • Ratselane was stabbed several times, allegedly by her husband, during an argument.
  • The commission has vowed to monitor the case.

The gender commission has welcomed the arrest made in the investigation into an attack on Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane.

Police arrested Ratselane's husband on Tuesday.

He was believed to be on the run for six days after allegedly stabbing Ratselane multiple times on 11 February in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele previously told News24 that the attack happened during an argument between the couple. He said the couple was travelling to Mangaung to fetch their children when they quarrelled.

Ratselane was found in a critical condition, covered in blood, and was taken to Pelonomi hospital.

In a statement, the Commission for Gender Equality applauded police for the arrest, despite his "efforts to evade the police".

"The CGE has noted that the alleged perpetrator behind the brutal stabbing of Dimakatso Ratselane has been apprehend in Ennerdale, Gauteng.

"As the commission, we believe that in order to eradicate the scourge of gender-based violence and intimate partner violence, the same eagerness and enthusiasm should be the norm in cases of this nature, regardless of the stature of the person involved," said Tamara Mathebula, commission chairperson.

Mathebula added that Ratselane's family "deserves no less than a fairly executed trial".

"We hope that the State, in preparing for this case, will up its game to ensure that people's confidence in the justice system is enhanced, especially for victims and survivors of violence and gender-based crime and intimate partner violence," Mathebula added.

The commission has vowed to monitor the case to ensure that there is justice for both the victim and the perpetrator, and that the trial is fair, Mathebula said.

