18m ago

add bookmark

Dirco condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
Journalists escort the body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was allegedly shot dead by Israeli troops.
Journalists escort the body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was allegedly shot dead by Israeli troops.
PHOTO: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP
  • The South African government has weighed in on the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
  • Dirco has condemned the killing.
  • Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, allegedly by the Israeli defence force.

Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, News24 previously reported. Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samud, was wounded.

"The targeting of journalists in the occupied territories and in conflict zones like Ukraine and Afghanistan, appears to be part of a pattern of silencing the free press and is an outright contravention of international law.

"In a situation of occupation, protest action is one of the few ways in which Palestinians can make their voices heard. International human rights law obligates the occupying power to allow for the freedom of expression and protests," Dirco director-general Zane Dangor said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ | 'Blatant murder' - Al Jazeera blames Israeli forces for death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh

Dangor added that in other conflict zones, civilians and other non-combatants should be protected, in keeping with the principle of distinction and other protective measures of the Geneva Conventions.

Dirco is also of the view that journalists' ability to cover events as they take place is essential and that efforts to intimidate and assassinate members of the media cannot be allowed to continue with impunity.

READ | Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera reportedly alleged that 51-year-old Akleh was shot deliberately and "in cold blood" by Israeli forces. But Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was "likely" that Palestinian gunfire killed her.

News24 further reported that the Israeli army confirmed that it conducted an operation in the Jenin refugee camp but denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter.

The army reportedly stated that there was an exchange of fire between suspects and security forces and that it was "investigating the event and looking into the possibility that journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen".

-Additional reporting by AFP

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircoal jazeerashireen abu aklehsouth africaisraelpalestinemediamiddle east conflictdiplomacysecurity
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10731 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4694 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,851.41
-0.1%
Silver
21.39
-0.9%
Palladium
2,037.00
+0.1%
Platinum
994.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
107.51
+4.7%
Top 40
61,786
0.0%
All Share
68,416
0.0%
Resource 10
71,413
0.0%
Industrial 25
76,546
0.0%
Financial 15
15,474
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo