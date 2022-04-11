16m ago

add bookmark

Dirco wants call between Ramaphosa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says the government has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a long time.
  • But there has been no response from Ukraine's Ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova.
  • According to Monyela, Abravitova has met with SA diplomats on several occasions.

The South African government has requested an opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a long time.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Ukraine's Ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova is not responding.

This is according to Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela in response to a video in which Abravitova calls on South Africa to be on the right "side of history" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has bombed our schools, our hospitals, our theatres, and our churches. Our cities are in ruins. Even some of my embassy staff have no homes to return to. You need to be on the right side of history. You cannot allow this brutal war to continue. Please stand up for the people of Ukraine," she said.

In response to Abravitova's video, Monyela tweeted: "Ambassador, you know this is wrong and undiplomatic. You met Dirco diplomats on 3 March. [Our] head of Europe branch several times [and the] President's international relations advisor."

Monyela said Deputy Dirco Minister Alvin Botes also met Abravitova.

"We've long made a request for President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak to your President. You're not responding," Monyela tweeted.

Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova
Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, showing her bust of former persident Nelson Mandela.

Previously, Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa could not be seen as taking sides in the conflict after Russia's invasion of Ukraine because it goes against the nation's principles.

READ: DEVELOPING | Russian troops took highly radioactive 'souvenirs' looted from Chernobyl, Ukraine says

In February, Dirco issued a statement in which South Africa called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine, in line with the United Nations Charter.

Days later, Pandor backtracked on her earlier statement that Russia should withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine.

South Africa has, so far, refused to condemn Russia's aggression, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza recently blaming the war in Ukraine on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastward expansion, despite the patently false reasons President Vladimir Putin has provided publicly for ordering military action.

Thousands have died in the war, and millions of Ukrainians have fled the country.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircovolodymyr zelenskycyril ramaphosaukrainesouth africadiplomacysecuritymilitary
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5875 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2476 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.60
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.01
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
15.92
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.5%
Gold
1,959.61
+0.6%
Silver
25.21
+1.7%
Palladium
2,530.00
+4.3%
Platinum
989.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,568
-0.3%
All Share
74,587
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,831
-0.3%
Industrial 25
79,772
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,095
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo