Disabled Durban boy buried in shallow grave, questions raised around his quality of life

The death of a Durban boy is being probed after he was buried in a shallow grave in Coffee Farm, just outside the city.

While police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, a whistle-blower has alleged the boy lived a sad, lonely life.

Most of his days were allegedly spent in a one-room shack with a television turned up to maximum volume.

The life and death of a disabled Durban boy is being investigated by police after his family buried him in a shallow grave in the Coffee Farm area, just outside the city.

The 12-year-old was buried at his home on Sunday, 6 November following his death on the Saturday in the shack where he allegedly spent most of his life.

His father allegedly buried him in a shallow grave and did not report his death, the Department of Social Development said on Friday.

The boy, who suffered from cerebral palsy, was apparently bedridden his entire life, placed in the backyard of his family home and did not attend school.

Cerebral palsy affects movement, posture, and coordination.

In a statement released on Friday, social development department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant revealed a whistle-blower alerted Deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu about the child.

His family would allegedly leave him by himself in a one-room shack, with the TV playing on maximum volume, she said.

"His grandmother, who was collecting a grant on his behalf, had passed away in May this year, leaving his stepmother as his primary caregiver.

"The whistle-blower further spoke about how the child had died on Saturday afternoon and was buried on Sunday morning. The family did not notify authorities about [the boy's] death."

Oliphant said Bogopane-Zulu visited the family on Thursday.

The deputy minister said:

That night, after being told about [the boy], I could not sleep. I kept on praying and pleading with God that there would be no truth to this story.

However, the child's stepmother told Bogopane-Zulu her stepson had died on the Saturday after a short illness.

The stepmother said because of a lack of funds, the father and three of his friends dug a grave and buried him on Sunday morning.

Family members and some neighbours attended the funeral.

Oliphant said a police search and rescue team exhumed the boy's body, which was sent to the Pinetown state mortuary.

Bogopane-Zulu said it was sad the boy did not live a dignified life, and noted the incident occurred during Disability Rights Awareness Month.

Police are investigating the matter.