22m ago

add bookmark

'Disappointed' NSPCA to appeal after Thandi Modise acquitted of animal cruelty

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise appears at Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on December 01, 2020 in Potchefstroom.
National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise appears at Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on December 01, 2020 in Potchefstroom.
Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
  • The NSPCA is appealing the acquittal of National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise by the Potchefroom Magistrate's Court.
  • Modise faced six counts of animal cruelty after animals died on her North West farm in 2014.
  • The court dismissed all charges against Modise.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) says it has instructed AfriForum's Gerrie Nel to institute an appeal after National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise animal cruelty case was dismissed in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court.

"Animals suffered and died on Ms Modise's farm; that is why we approached the courts," NSPCA executive director Marcelle Meredith said in a statement.

"The NSPCA has instructed Mr Nel and the legal team of AfriForum to appeal the judgment handed down by the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court." 

Meredith added: 

This is a complete travesty of justice for the animals that suffered and died a horrendous death, but we will not give up. We are indebted to Advocate Gerrie Nel and the legal team of Afriforum for their great efforts in assisting us with the private prosecution.

Modise was found not guilty of animal cruelty and neglect on Friday, in a case brought before the court by AfriForum's private prosecuting unit on behalf of the NSPCA.

The court found that there was no prima facie case against Modise, based on evidence submitted by six witnesses for the private prosecution.

Modise faced six counts of animal cruelty stemming from the starvation and death of dozens of animals on her North West farm in 2014 while she was premier.

Meredith said the outcome of the case was "disappointing."

"After almost seven years of pursuing justice for the animals that were subjected to heinous cruelty on her farm, the NSPCA is extremely disappointed that Thandi Modise has been acquitted of all charges of animal cruelty brought against her.

"There has been overwhelming evidence that proves animals indeed suffered and died on the accused's farm - this is a fact that has never been denied by the accused's defence team."

She added that Modise's defence had chosen to blame caretaker Tebogo Mokaedi, who eventually left the farm because he wasn't being paid.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nspcaafriforumthandi modisegerrie nelpotchefstroomanimal cruelty
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
51% - 502 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
44% - 433 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 58 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo