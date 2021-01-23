33m ago

add bookmark

Disaster Management Centre offices in affected provinces brace for tropical storm Eloise

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A geostationary satellite image (Meteosat Second Generation) of southern Africa at 8am SAST on Friday 22 January. Severe Tropical storm “Eloise” is clearly visible as an impressive swirl of clouds, located in the middle of the Mozambique Channel, lying to the north-east of Beira, Mozambique. RGB false-colour image courtesy EUMETSAT 2021.
A geostationary satellite image (Meteosat Second Generation) of southern Africa at 8am SAST on Friday 22 January. Severe Tropical storm “Eloise” is clearly visible as an impressive swirl of clouds, located in the middle of the Mozambique Channel, lying to the north-east of Beira, Mozambique. RGB false-colour image courtesy EUMETSAT 2021.
  • Tropical storm Eloise is expected to hit parts of South Africa by Sunday. 
  • According to the South African Weather Service, northern eastern parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are expected to be affected. 
  • The storm is expected to cause significant rains which may lead to flash flooding as well as strong winds.

The national, provincial and municipal Disaster Management Centres in the provinces that are expected to be hit by tropical storm Eloise have activated their contingency plans and are preparing response measures.

Eloise, which had already made landfall in Mozambique is expected to reach South Africa by Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The tropical storm is expected to cause significant downpours which may lead to flash flooding, as well as strong winds in the northern eastern parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said that the National Disaster Management Centre had convened a meeting of the National Joint Flood Coordination Committee, which forms part of the National Disaster Management Advisory Forum, on Saturday.

"The national, provincial and municipal organs of state shared details on the activation of their contingency plans and the activities they will follow in the coming days to prepare response measures, provide early warnings to the public and monitor the development of the storm," the statement read.

The Disaster Management Centres in the areas that will be affected are activating their disaster operations centres and will meet regularly with organs of state to coordinate preparations and response efforts where they become necessary.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma noted the updates on Eloise.

She also emphasised that, with heavy rainfall and storms expected to cause havoc in most parts of country, communities should be extra cautious and protect themselves.

"Members of the public are urged in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic to maintain their social distancing and practice other preventative measures.

"Government will issue further guidance and information through the various media channels in the coming days on the development and trajectory of the storm."

The department has urged that residents in the affected provinces:

  • Monitor the local news for updates on the development of the storm thereby raising their awareness of the developments to enable them to take informed and appropriate action where needed.
  • Prepare their properties, as far as possible for the occurrence of strong winds and severe rain by securing loose items.
  • Secure animals, livestock and pets in high lying areas.
  • Have potable water and non-perishable food for three days.
  • Secure key documents such as ID’s, bank cards in waterproof containers.
  • Prepare an evacuation plan and decide on when and where to evacuate.
  • Make special arrangements to provide for the needs of woman, children, people living with disabilities and the elderly.

Communities have also been urged to:

  • Stay indoors
  • Avoid low lying areas
  • Avoid the shores of rivers
  • Avoid dry riverbeds as flash flooding can occur suddenly due to severe rain upriver
  • Don’t cross rivers by wading or driving through the water
  • Don’t seek shelter under trees or use umbrellas when out in the rain, to avoid being struck by lightning
  • Act immediately if the evacuation order is given for your area.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangalimpopoweather
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
39% - 622 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 314 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
41% - 647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.86)
Gold
1855.20
(+0.05)
Silver
25.47
(+0.10)
Platinum
1100.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
54.81
(-1.30)
Palladium
2352.23
(+0.52)
All Share
63987.92
(-0.29)
Top 40
58886.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11685.83
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
86576.24
(+1.21)
Resource 10
62699.98
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo