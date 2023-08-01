29m ago

Share

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo arrested on charges of fraud, assault

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Malesela Teffo is expected to appear in court on Thursday after he was arrested on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing.
Malesela Teffo is expected to appear in court on Thursday after he was arrested on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing.
Netwerk24
  • Malesela Teffo is behind bars, awaiting his first appearance.
  • Teffo was arrested on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing.
  • He is currently out on bail in another assault matter.

Legal woes for disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo continue to pile up, as he was arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a 53-year-old man was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Teffo had been out on R10 000 bail in another matter.

In that matter, he was accused of failing to appear in court for an assault case.

He was arrested in full view of cameras in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, while representing men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa.

READ | Was advocate Malesela Teffo caught out in a lie regarding his arrest warrant?

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had condemned how the police arrested the embattled advocate.

Zondo said the police could have waited for Teffo to leave the courtroom before executing the arrest.

"… the arrest of anybody, let alone a legal practitioner, inside a courtroom was completely unacceptable and showed disrespect for the judiciary," Zondo said.

Three months ago, the same court granted Teffo a reprieve to file papers before the matter between him and the Legal Practice Council (LPC) could be argued.

The LPC had asked for Teffo to be found guilty of contempt of court for continuing to practice as an advocate, despite being struck from the roll.

The LPC wanted Teffo to be slapped with direct imprisonment for contempt of court.

Teffo had irked the LPC after appearing in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, attempting to make submissions as an "advocate", despite being disbarred, before he was kicked out of court.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmalesela teffopretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12408 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
-2.3%
Rand - Pound
23.38
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
20.08
-2.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.6%
Platinum
931.28
-0.8%
Palladium
1,239.85
-2.6%
Gold
1,944.82
-1.1%
Silver
24.28
-1.9%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,286
-0.5%
All Share
78,642
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,788
-2.4%
Industrial 25
109,563
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,322
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

5h ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo