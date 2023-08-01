Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo arrested on charges of fraud, assault

Malesela Teffo is behind bars, awaiting his first appearance.

Teffo was arrested on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing.

He is currently out on bail in another assault matter.

Legal woes for disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo continue to pile up, as he was arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a 53-year-old man was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Teffo had been out on R10 000 bail in another matter.

In that matter, he was accused of failing to appear in court for an assault case.

He was arrested in full view of cameras in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, while representing men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had condemned how the police arrested the embattled advocate.

Zondo said the police could have waited for Teffo to leave the courtroom before executing the arrest.

"… the arrest of anybody, let alone a legal practitioner, inside a courtroom was completely unacceptable and showed disrespect for the judiciary," Zondo said.

Three months ago, the same court granted Teffo a reprieve to file papers before the matter between him and the Legal Practice Council (LPC) could be argued.

The LPC had asked for Teffo to be found guilty of contempt of court for continuing to practice as an advocate, despite being struck from the roll.

The LPC wanted Teffo to be slapped with direct imprisonment for contempt of court.

Teffo had irked the LPC after appearing in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, attempting to make submissions as an "advocate", despite being disbarred, before he was kicked out of court.