Discovery Health partnering with Western Cape health department at CTICC mass vaccination site

Discovery Health is set to partner with the Western Cape government in managing the CTICC vaccination centre.

The mass vaccination site is scheduled to go live in July.

About 750 000 vaccinations are expected to be done over six months.

Discovery Health is set to partner with the Western Cape health department to run the vaccination centre at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The department and Discovery Health will jointly operate the mass vaccination centre to "provide equal access to Covid-19 vaccinations for uninsured and insured residents" in the Cape Town Metro, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has said.

The Western Cape government will be primarily responsible for overall coordination, supply of vaccines, as well as clinical and facilities management. Discovery Health will be responsible for client experience, various aspects of the technology solution, and administrative functions.

"The parties will jointly manage the site day to day to ensure that it runs efficiently and effectively, ensuring a seamless vaccination experience for all who attend, both medical scheme members and uninsured residents of the metro," Winde said.

He said:

By collaborating in this way, the CTICC will be one of the largest and most sophisticated vaccination sites in the country, leveraging the combined resources and capacity of both the public and private sector, and thereby accelerating access to [vaccines] for greater numbers of residents.

The CTICC mass vaccination site is expected to administer more than 750 000 vaccinations in a six-month period. The site is scheduled to go live in early July, with an initial contract period to mid-December 2021. The site will have 50 vaccination stations.

It will also have sophisticated cold-chain refrigeration, waste management processes, and IT infrastructure, as well as the capability to administer both the Pfizer-BioNTech double-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines, Winde said.

"Vaccinations will be free of charge for everyone visiting the site, enabled by payment agreements between medical aids and the Department of Health to provide a hassle-free experience to all residents," he said.

"All residents who have registered for their Covid-19 vaccine on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), regardless of whether they have medical aid or not, will be eligible to be scheduled for vaccination at the site when it's their turn to be vaccinated."