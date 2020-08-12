1h ago

add bookmark

Discovery of man's body heightens tensions during Johannesburg eviction

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Red Ants.
Red Ants.
Alex Mitchley, News24
  • A man's body has been found near blocks of flats as Red Ants were evicting illegal occupiers.
  • It's unclear if the man's death was linked to the eviction.
  • A group of people have been living illegally in government flats in Fleurhof, Johannesburg.

People who allegedly "invaded" government flats in Fleurhof have accused the police of applying maximum force in removing them.

Adding to the tension in the western Johannesburg suburb was the discovery of a man's body near the flats on Wednesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was certified dead by paramedics. It is not known when he died.

Police are yet to confirm the cause of death. It's also unclear if his death is linked to the eviction.

However, residents told the media that the man had been killed by police officers. Earlier in the day, an army of Red Ants arrived and removed those people who had illegally occupied the units.

READ | 'Unlawful' home demolitions frustrate SA's objective to curb Covid-19 spread - rights institute

The Red Ants were accompanied by the police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers. Property belonging to occupants was either thrown out of windows or over balconies. Light items, including clothing and curtains, blew around in the wind as Red Ants tossed them to the ground.

The belongings were later loaded and taken away in JMPD trucks.

The occupants claimed they were never afforded an opportunity to vacate the properties they had illegally occupied.

READ HERE | 'Illegal occupation of land must stop', Makhubo tells Zandspruit residents

Thabo Mokoena said he had moved into one of the flats on Friday after seeing them remain unoccupied for years.

"We are homeless and need houses. We have been waiting for years for these houses to be allocated to us.

"Government is delaying, or maybe they have forgotten that we need homes. We are going to stay in those homes, whether government agrees or not," he said.

OPINION | The plight of unlawful evictions in South Africa

Some residents were seen running away, clutching their belongings, as Red Ants went from flat to flat, removing people and taking away their possessions.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
WATCH | Rubber bullets, stones fly as Red Ants clash with Lakeview residents
Angry residents force MEC, mayor to cancel visit to Joburg informal settlement where Red Ants...
There won't be evictions during lockdown, but 'invaders' will be dealt with - Gauteng MEC Maile
Read more on:
red antsjohannesburg ­evictions
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2303 votes
No I would not
28% - 2461 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 3991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

11h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

11h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.40
(+0.47)
ZAR/GBP
22.66
(+0.75)
ZAR/EUR
20.51
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(+0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1935.27
(+1.55)
Silver
25.53
(+2.85)
Platinum
925.00
(+0.49)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2148.00
(+2.70)
All Share
57352.90
(+0.32)
Top 40
53059.05
(+0.43)
Financial 15
10176.23
(-0.39)
Industrial 25
76195.69
(+0.89)
Resource 10
58723.66
(+0.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo