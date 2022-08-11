1h ago

Disgraced lawyer Seth Nthai's fate in Batohi's hands as he fights to have corruption case dropped

Jeanette Chabalala
  • Seth Nthai appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.
  • His matter was, however, postponed to 11 October.
  • Nthai made representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions in an attempt to have charges against him withdrawn.

Disgraced lawyer Seth Nthai, who was stripped of his advocate title by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2020, made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Nthai's matter was postponed, and he will have to wait a while to find out whether he succeeded in his attempt to have the corruption charges against him dropped.

Nthai made representations to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi after the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions rejected his bid to have the charges against him dropped.

During his appearance on Thursday morning, advocate Jacob Tloubatla, acting for the State, told the court that Batohi had not communicated her decision yet. He then requested a postponement to allow the NDPP time to decide on the matter. The case was postponed to 11 October.

READ | Two-week wait for disgraced lawyer Seth Nthai in attempt to have corruption case withdrawn

Nthai is currently out on R5 000 bail, which has been extended. News24 previously reported that the corruption case related to allegations that Nthai attempted to solicit a R5-million bribe in 2009 from Italian businesses which had been locked in a mining rights dispute with the South African government.

In 2020, the SCA overturned Nthai's readmission to the Bar - and referred its ruling to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider possible criminal charges, News24 reported.

In its ruling, the SCA said: 

On his own version, there is no escape from the fact that this [attempt to solicit a bribe] constituted a serious crime for which he surprisingly does not appear to have been charged.

The appeal court then dismissed the Limpopo High Court's ruling that depression and anxiety could explain Nthai's attempt to solicit the R5-million bribe.

It said there was insufficient psychiatric evidence to support such a finding: "The anxiety and depression, such as it is, hardly explain his clear, goal-directed behaviour over a protracted period, nor can it mitigate the dishonesty."

News24 previously reported that recordings showed Nthai not only promised to make the mining dispute case go away if the Italian businesses paid the bribe into a foreign account, but also disclosed key aspects of the government's strategy in fighting the case. He even flew to Italy at his own expense to secure the bribe.

He also agreed with the racist assertion of an Italian businessman that this kind of corruption was "more African".

"It is difficult to imagine a more egregious transgression of the norms of professional conduct. This was no mere casual or momentary lapse of judgement. It was carefully calculated and zealously pursued. When the several meetings in this country failed to bear fruit, Mr Nthai travelled to Italy for the express purpose of nailing down an agreement," the SCA said.

Last year, Nthai was dealt another blow when the Constitutional Court dismissed his application to appeal the SCA ruling.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
