'Disgraceful' conduct of State Attorney to be reported to minister of justice

The Gauteng deputy Judge President has slammed an “outrageous” attempt by the Gauteng MEC of transport and road infrastructure to rescind a court order against him.

The order had found the MEC liable to pay damages to an advocate severely injured in a road accident.

The order was taken in the absence of the State Attorney representing the MEC, who did not file a notice of opposition or a plea.

Judge Roland Sutherland, deputy Judge President of Gauteng, says he is reporting conduct by the State Attorney to the minister of justice, GroundUp reports.

The matter before him was an “outrageous” attempt by the Gauteng MEC of transport and road infrastructure to rescind an order (granted in August 2021) that the MEC was 100% liable for proven costs in a multimillion-rand damages claim by Michael Halstead, an advocate severely injured in a car accident.

The order had been made by default, in the absence of any representative from the State Attorney’s office, which also did not file any notice of opposition or plea giving an indication of what the MEC’s defence would be.

Faced with expert evidence as to the condition of the road, the judge granted the order.

Almost two years later, the MEC attempted to rescind the order.

But Sutherland was having none of it.