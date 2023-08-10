49m ago

'Disgraceful' conduct of State Attorney to be reported to minister of justice

Tania Broughton
Judge Roland Sutherland.
  • The Gauteng deputy Judge President has slammed an “outrageous” attempt by the Gauteng MEC of transport and road infrastructure to rescind a court order against him.
  • The order had found the MEC liable to pay damages to an advocate severely injured in a road accident.
  • The order was taken in the absence of the State Attorney representing the MEC, who did not file a notice of opposition or a plea.

Judge Roland Sutherland, deputy Judge President of Gauteng, says he is reporting conduct by the State Attorney to the minister of justice, GroundUp reports.

The matter before him was an “outrageous” attempt by the Gauteng MEC of transport and road infrastructure to rescind an order (granted in August 2021) that the MEC was 100% liable for proven costs in a multimillion-rand damages claim by Michael Halstead, an advocate severely injured in a car accident.

The order had been made by default, in the absence of any representative from the State Attorney’s office, which also did not file any notice of opposition or plea giving an indication of what the MEC’s defence would be.

Faced with expert evidence as to the condition of the road, the judge granted the order.

Almost two years later, the MEC attempted to rescind the order.

But Sutherland was having none of it.

“There is no merit in this application and it is all the more disgraceful that it is the public interest that is prejudiced by the neglect … The people of South Africa are ill-served by public servants who, in spending other people’s money, do not take proper care of how to deal with their responsibilities.

“Such people who are responsible for this degree of dereliction ought not to be in office,” he said.

READ | State Attorney yet to summons Zuma for R18.2-million legal bill – 2 years after SCA ordered it to do so

“Notwithstanding my instincts to protect the public purse from inappropriate expenditure, the legal principles, as I understand them, do not confer on me the powers of Father Christmas. I cannot rescue the unrescuable.”

Sutherland described the matter as a “truly awful case”.

He said Halstead’s lawyers had correctly given three weeks' notice to the State Attorney and the MEC of the application for default judgment, and in this regard they had “behaved perfectly appropriately”.

While an affidavit in support of the rescission application had been filed, it was bereft of any proper explanation as to why the State Attorney had done nothing in the matter.

While mention was made of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had “paralysed” the office of the State Attorney at the time, Sutherland said that the court and hundreds of firms of attorneys had continued to operate, albeit under very difficult circumstances.

What was also “glaringly” omitted from the affidavit was any defence to the allegation of negligence.

Sutherland said:

It is common cause that an inspection was sought of the spot where the collision took place. Whether that, in fact, took place, and what followed from it, I have been told nothing. The disgraceful way in which this matter has been conducted by the State Attorney warrants investigation and I shall be causing a report to be made to the minister of justice [on] how this case has … been conducted.

He dismissed the application and ordered the MEC to pay the costs on a punitive scale.

This is not the first example of the lackadaisical attitude of the State Attorney in the damages claim.

In May this year, Johannesburg acting Judge Johannes Strijdom, in a matter in which Halstead successfully sought R6.8 million for past medical expenses and loss of earnings, noted that the State Attorney had asked for a postponement “to consult with client”.

Strijdom refused this, saying it was a delaying tactic and proceeded with the matter without hearing submissions from the MEC.

READ | Advocate struck off the roll for defrauding State Attorney of over R34m

Halstead was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 4 April 2019 on the road between Diepsloot and Heronsbridge College. In his claim, he said this was due to “road building” and negligence of the MEC.

He was found trapped in the driver’s seat after his vehicle collided with a tree. He was in a coma.

Expert reports before Strijdom said he had suffered a severe brain injury and was unable to continue to practice as an advocate.

