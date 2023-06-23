1h ago

Share

Disgruntled men dump coal in attempt to block North West hospital delivery gate

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Angry men allegedly dumped coal at Klekrsdorp Tshepong Hospital on Friday morning.
Angry men allegedly dumped coal at Klekrsdorp Tshepong Hospital on Friday morning.
Photos: Mohanoe Khiba.
  • A group of men allegedly offloaded coal to block the delivery gate at the Klerksdorp Tshepong Hospital Complex.
  • MEC Madoda Sambatha said the group expressed unhappiness over the newly appointed coal service provider. 
  • Sambatha said the incident had not affected the delivery of hospital services or prevented access to the hospital, and normal operations were continuing.

A group of men allegedly offloaded coal to block the delivery gate at the Klerksdorp Tshepong Hospital complex on Friday morning, according to the North West health department.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha serious concern over the incident. 

"It is alleged that a group of men, suspected to be armed, forcefully took keys from truck drivers who were awarded [the tender] to deliver coal at the hospital. They offloaded the coal at the delivery entrance," Sambatha said.

The incident comes two months after a group of doctors at the hospital were robbed of their cellphones, money and valuable possessions during an armed robbery. Four armed men entered the boardroom where the doctors were meeting and pointed guns at them.

READ | Doctors robbed of their belongings during academic meeting

Sambatha said that to speed up service delivery and ensure that coal was always available for hot water and smooth running of other operations at the hospitals,  the department requested to participate in an already existing coal tender. 

Coal
Angry men allegedly dumped coal at Klekrsdorp Tshepong Hospital on Friday morning. Photos: Mohanoe Khiba.

The MEC said: 

The tender has already been awarded in the Free State, and all the necessary processes - to ascertain the validity of the tender that it was not irregular and was awarded in accordance with the law - were done.

He said the group expressed unhappiness over the newly appointed coal service provider. 

Sambatha said the incident had not affected the delivery of hospital services or prevented access to the hospital, and normal operations were continuing. 

"The department views this incident in a serious light, especially because the tender was legitimately and fairly awarded following the applicable legislation. We are calling on police to investigate this crime and bring to book all involved," the MEC said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
madoda sambathanorth westcrime and courtshealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 1977 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3762 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 930 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
920.76
-0.3%
Palladium
1,282.72
-0.5%
Gold
1,920.92
+0.4%
Silver
22.30
+0.2%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

10h ago

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo