10m ago

add bookmark

'Dishonest' Limpopo lawyer struck off roll of advocates, but dismisses ruling as 'a joke'

accreditation
Russel Molefe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kevin Maluleke has been struck off the advocates roll.
Kevin Maluleke has been struck off the advocates roll.
PHOTO: Blanchi Costela/Getty Images
  • Limpopo lawyer Kevin Maluleke has been struck of the roll of advocates. 
  • The Limpopo Society of Advocates lodged the application, describing him as "dishonest" and "not fit" to practise.
  • Maluleke publicly accused judges of corruption.

Limpopo lawyer Kevin Maluleke, who publicly levelled serious allegations against some judges, has been struck off the roll of advocates.

In the unopposed striking off application the Limpopo Society of Advocates lodged in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, Maluleke was described as "dishonest" and someone who was "not fit" to practise.

In its papers, the society listed a chronology of events, which dated back to 2005, when Maluleke first entered into a contract with a firm of attorneys for articles of clerkship.

He terminated the contract for unknown reasons before moving to another law firm on 17 January 2006. In August that year, his principal at the law firm initiated disciplinary proceedings against him for theft and intimidation. He was eventually dismissed.

Maluleke then tried to enter into a third contract of articles of clerkship with another law firm on 5 June 2007. However, during the screening process, it was found that he was "not a fit and proper person to enter the profession".

The Law Society of the Northern Provinces then initiated disciplinary proceedings against him on the basis of his history, and he was found guilty of the charges against him in August 2007.

READ | Why Zuma was present in court for private prosecution postponement

But that didn't stop him. Maluleke applied to be admitted as an advocate at the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou, but concealed his previous misdemeanours. He was admitted on 6 December 2007.

In its papers, the Limpopo Society of Advocates argued that Maluleke might have committed perjury by concealing his history.

It submitted:

Had the court in Thohoyandou been aware of the true situation, the court would not have admitted Maluleke as an advocate, especially in view of the fact that the two practitioners had already opined at that stage that Maluleke was not a fit and proper person to be an attorney, and especially in view of the fact that the Law Society of the Northern Provinces had found Maluleke guilty of theft at that stage.

In addition, it mentioned complaints from members of the public and "spurious" public allegations Maluleke had made against Judge Madala Mphahlele and Judge President Ephraim Makgoba, which were eventually dismissed by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Maluleke had also organised a march in which he accused the judiciary of being corrupt, with "no milligram of evidence ever presented of any corruption by the judiciary".

ALSO READ | Distell takeover: Lawyer accuses SAB owner of eyeing Hunter's, Savanna

On Tuesday, Judges Natvarlal Ranchod and Brian Mashile ordered that Maluleke's name be struck from the roll of practising advocates by virtue of the stipulations of Section 7 of Act 74 of 1964.

Their reasons are expected to be delivered later.

When approached for comment, Maluleke first denied knowledge of the decision.

However, after he was presented with the order, he said it was based on a law that had been repealed. He said he intended to appeal.

"That whole thing is a joke. That is the long and short of it, and that joke is the subject of an appeal. The Supreme Court of Appeal or the ConCourt will just throw the court order away," Maluleke said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kevin malulekelimpopopolokwanecrime and courtsjudiciary
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 963 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 285 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 906 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.62
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,042.00
+0.9%
Palladium
1,737.03
-0.6%
Gold
1,926.20
0.0%
Silver
23.94
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo