'Disingenuous': Cele blasts Western Cape government for 'lying' about cops not doing their jobs

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the Western Cape provincial government has a number of times showed unwillingness to work with national government to address safety concerns.

Cele at an imbizo used the opportunity to slam the DA-led provincial government for "lying" to residents about police not doing their jobs.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the police, under the leadership of Cele, is not doing enough in communities.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has lashed out at the Western Cape government for "lying" to residents for saying police are not doing their jobs to address crime facing the province.



Cele hosted an imbizo at the JP Rocklands Sports Ground in Mitchells Plain on Friday morning.



He told residents the province has a number of times shown unwillingness to work with national government to address safety concerns facing communities.

"I have been briefed over and over about the CCTV cameras in many areas. In Nyanga, they are not working. These cameras you will only find [working] in Camps Bay, Sea Point, and other rich areas," he said.

Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Cele said he has requested meetings with the provincial government in the past but they have not responded.



"We have always invited them but they never show up. We have always put in more resources into this province - we have spent R350 million on Western Cape, KZN, and Gauteng where crime is rife," he said.

READ | DA protests against 'Cele's plan to hijack local law enforcement' in Cape Town

He bashed the Western Cape government over remarks made by the provincial government that police have not done their jobs.

"To say government is not taking care of the Western Cape is lies and its disingenuous. We have put every every effort into the Western Cape so when they say we don't do enough for this province, hulle lieg [they lie]," he said.

He charged that the provincial government stop politicising the issue of crime.

"We are obligated to work together. We are constitutionally bound to work together. I want to make a call to them to drop this thing of politicising crime, drop it and let's work together," he said.

Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The provincial government's standing committee chairperson for community safety Reagen Allen who attended the imbizo said the MEC for community safety Albert Fritz was not invited to the event.



As such, Allen hit back at Cele for using the opportunity for political gain.

"I find it deeply concerning that the minister continues to play politics despite preaching we should work together. It's been established that SAPS are under-resourced and the number of SAPS members have dropped consistently," he said.

READ | The policing debate: Western Cape wants it devolved to provinces, ANC insists on central control

Fritz said the reality is that the national police department is not doing enough in communities.

"Police servicemen and women on the ground work extremely hard in this province, but the province is under-resourced with not enough SAPS officers on the ground. This failure to commit resources, especially to poor areas, is hampering the fight against crime. This, however, is not news to the national minister or his government."

He added that they have submitted Policing Needs and Priorities reports to Cele annually which set out the dire under-resourcing of the Cape Flats in particular.

"There has been little to no action on it. In terms of our Provincial Safety Plan, we have already deployed over 1 000 LEAP officers to assist these crime hotspots. We are also establishing Area Based Teams in each of these areas to coordinate the responses of the different stakeholders to societal challenges around crime and violence."