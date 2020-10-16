52m ago

add bookmark

Dispatches from Senekal: Violent scenes as rocks thrown at bikers trying to leave town

Pieter du Toit in Senekal
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Rocks have been thrown and EFF supporters are threatening violence as a group of bikers in support of farmers are trying to exit Senekal. 

Police are nowhere to be seen as more and more rocks are being thrown. Violence is starting to break out. People in bakkies are also trying to leave the town, but the EFF is blocking exits.

READ | Senekal: Malema instructs EFF supporters to 'march into town'

EFF marshals were desperately trying to control members, forming a human chain to contain them. 

Disparate groups of protesters - including protesters from AfriForum, so-called radical insurgents and the EFF - descended on the Free State town on Friday morning ahead of the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner near Paul Roux on 1 October.

Follow News24's live coverage here

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Senekal: Malema instructs EFF supporters to 'march into town'
PICS | Streets of Senekal fill up with protesters amid heavy police presence
LIVE | 'We don't want war, but should we run away? We aren't cowards,' say supporters of farmers...
Read more on:
efffree statesenekalfarm murdersprotests
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 2763 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1909.57
(+0.19)
Silver
24.40
(+0.75)
Platinum
859.83
(-0.31)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2337.00
(+0.19)
All Share
55098.44
(+0.46)
Top 40
50757.82
(+0.50)
Financial 15
9750.55
(-0.73)
Industrial 25
75113.24
(+0.86)
Resource 10
54264.53
(+0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo