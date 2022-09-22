40m ago

add bookmark

'Distortion of facts': Gauteng health dept denies appointment of Tembisa Hospital CEO was dodgy

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi.
Suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The Gauteng Department of Health has denied that suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi was appointed despite facing a charge of misconduct.
  • Earlier, DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said Mthunzi was charged while he was CEO of Pholosong Hospital.
  • Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said the DA's claim was an attempt to distort facts.

The Gauteng Department of Health has dismissed claims by DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom that suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi was appointed while facing a charge of misconduct.

On Wednesday, the department said Bloom's claim was a "deliberate distortion of facts" and that Mthunzi had not signed a final written warning in September 2021.

Jack Bloom seen in conversation
DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom
PHOTO: Lucky Morajane

On Monday, Bloom said the charge emanated from Mthunzi's previous position as CEO of Pholosong Hospital.

Bloom cited a recent written response from Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi to a question he filed in the Gauteng legislature.

READ | Babita Deokaran: Tembisa Hospital CEO, health dept CFO suspended amid R850m scandal

In her response, Mokgethi said the head of the department, Dr Sibongile Zungu, had approved recommendations for disciplinary action against Mthunzi for contravening the recruitment and selection policy and that the Labour Relations Directorate would implement the recommendations.

Bloom said this response contradicted Mokgethi's answer to the same question filed in June. Mokgethi had denied that Mthunzi was unfit to hold the position because of the charge, said Bloom.

"The important issue is that Mthunzi should never have been appointed. According to Mokgethi, 'the Selection Committee did not have knowledge or information on Dr Mthunzi's pending disciplinary hearing while at Pholosong Hospital'," said Bloom.

Tembisa Hospital site visit

On Wednesday, Bloom visited Tembisa Hospital to assess whether suppliers had delivered goods "erroneously procured" for R1.5 million. These included skinny jeans and luxury armchairs.

Bloom said when he asked to see the armchairs, he was directed to the ICU and high care wards.

"We then visited an ICU ward and were shown adjustable height chairs without side arms. When I pointed out that these were not the leather wingback armchairs that were recorded as being bought for R5 000 each, they again said it was a 'coding error'," he said.

In the investigative series SILENCED, News24 exposed corruption at the hospital, the people, and companies who were believed to have unduly benefitted from contracts worth R850 million that had been flagged as suspicious by murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

The investigation revealed that the hospital splurged R500 000 on 100 leather wingback chairs. The contract was awarded to a company named Sogaki, which is controlled by "businessman" Sydney Thindelo.

Thindelo is one of the business people who make up the web of beneficiaries who benefitted from the suspicious payments.

It was found that he had scored 43 contracts, amounting to R20.1 million in less than two months.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
datembisa hospitalgautengjohannesburgservice deliveryhealthgovernancecorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 3065 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 3675 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.77
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.99
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.47
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,658.70
-0.9%
Silver
19.37
-1.0%
Palladium
2,115.50
-2.0%
Platinum
896.76
-1.5%
Brent Crude
89.83
-0.9%
Top 40
58,985
-1.4%
All Share
65,364
-1.3%
Resource 10
59,814
-1.6%
Industrial 25
80,264
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,350
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need

20 Sep

International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need
Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts

20 Sep

Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts
Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge

20 Sep

Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22262.24) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo