Distraught Durban family continues search for missing 16-year-old Amanda Phungula

The search for Durban teen Amanda Phungula, who has been missing for more than a week, continues as her family frantically tries to find her.

Phungula's 14-year-old sister was the last one to see her leaving her Yellowwood Park home. She did not tell anyone where she was going.

According to the teen's aunt, Zethu Phungula, the 16-year-old went missing on 24 June.

"When I first posted the [missing alert] poster, a few people called to say they heard that she was spotted in Umlazi," she said.

"When we tried to follow up and went to Umlazi D Section....it didn't lead us anywhere."

On Monday, the aunt managed to track down three girls who went to the same school as Phungula to find out if they knew where she might be. But none of them could assist.

According to the aunt, a missing persons case was opened with the police on Friday and she received a call from the police who promised to call her back on Monday and update her about the progress in the case.

"The police said they would call on Monday, but only called on Thursday to tell me that they are still investigating".

An unidentified man apparently called Phungula's family and told them that he had dropped odd the teen at the Montclair basketball court and that they should check around that area. But a search of the area yielded no results.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a missing persons case was opened at the Montclair police station.

Phungula has dark short hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings, a navy jacket and pink sneakers.