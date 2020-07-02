47m ago

add bookmark

Distraught Durban family continues search for missing 16-year-old Amanda Phungula

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Missing Durban teen, Amanda Phungula (Supplied)
Missing Durban teen, Amanda Phungula (Supplied)
  • Amanda Phungula has been missing for more than a week and her family continues to frantically search for her. 
  • Her 14-year-old sister was the last one to see her leaving her Yellowwood Park home and no one knew where she was going.
  • An unidentified man apparently called Phungula's family and told them that he had taken her to the Montclair basketball court.
   

The search for Durban teen Amanda Phungula, who has been missing for more than a week, continues as her family frantically tries to find her.

Phungula's 14-year-old sister was the last one to see her leaving her Yellowwood Park home. She did not tell anyone where she was going.

According to the teen's aunt, Zethu Phungula, the 16-year-old went missing on 24 June. 

"When I first posted the [missing alert] poster, a few people called to say they heard that she was spotted in Umlazi," she said.

"When we tried to follow up and went to Umlazi D Section....it didn't lead us anywhere."

On Monday, the aunt managed to track down three girls who went to the same school as Phungula to find out if they knew where she might be. But none of them could assist.

According to the aunt, a missing persons case was opened with the police on Friday and she received a call from the police who promised to call her back on Monday and update her about the progress in the case.

"The police said they would call on Monday, but only called on Thursday to tell me that they are still investigating".

An unidentified man apparently called Phungula's family and told them that he had dropped odd the teen at the Montclair basketball court and that they should check around that area. But a search of the area yielded no results.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a missing persons case was opened at the Montclair police station.

Phungula has dark short hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings, a navy jacket and pink sneakers.

Related Links
'They opened a missing persons file immediately' - police hold internal probe in Laticia Jansen case
Teen dead, two missing at sea after dreaded rip currents strike in Port Elizabeth
Missing teen found shot, burnt in Cape Town
Read more on:
durbanmissing persons
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
26% - 2129 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 1951 votes
No I don't
50% - 4003 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.91
(+0.76)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.05
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.90)
Gold
1773.50
(+0.43)
Silver
18.06
(+0.47)
Platinum
809.00
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1918.00
(+0.66)
All Share
54948.72
(+2.16)
Top 40
50640.03
(+2.16)
Financial 15
10321.65
(+3.19)
Industrial 25
76474.17
(+1.65)
Resource 10
51169.54
(+2.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo