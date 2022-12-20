1h ago

add bookmark

Distraught mom describes how son, 10, was swept away by freak wave at Durban beach

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
10-year-old Ayanda Nene was washed away by an unexpected freak wave at Durban's North Beach at the weekend.
10-year-old Ayanda Nene was washed away by an unexpected freak wave at Durban's North Beach at the weekend.
PHOTO: Twitter/@njabulodlungele
  • Ayanda Nene, 10, was swept away by a freak wave at Durban's North Beach.
  • His mother witnessed the incident which claimed his life and that of two others.
  • Three other children, who were with the family, survived the ordeal.

"I don't think I have accepted that my child is gone. When I see other children run around the yard, it feels like I will see him too." 

These were the words of Slindile Nene, whose child, Ayanda, 10, and two others died after being hit by a large wave at Durban's North Beach on Saturday. 

Nene told News24 she was among the swimmers who witnessed scores of others swept away by the tide.

Her family and neighbours from Hammersdale, Sankontshe, had been on an annual day trip to the beach. 

"I swam further into the sea, while Ayanda and others were [near the shore]. They were not swimming because they were afraid of the sea," she said.

"They were just standing. They said the sand felt like it moved underneath their feet before the wave unexpectedly hit. I survived the wave that swept them under the water because I floated over it and managed to run [back to the shore]," Nene said.

She didn't immediately realise that Ayanda had drowned until she saw him on the paramedics' stretcher, where they attempted to resuscitate him. 

She said:

I stood there and saw them try their best to save him. I believe he was still alive when they took him out of the water. They must have spent two hours trying to save him. They pumped water out of his body and gave him oxygen. Unfortunately, all their efforts were not enough to bring him back to life.

Nene described Ayanda as a bubbly child who was loved by everyone, and was someone who enjoyed the attention of those around him. 

Noluthando Langa, whose three children survived the ordeal, said they were traumatised and saddened by the death of their friend.

The Langas, also from Sankontshe, travelled with the Nenes.

Her children, aged 16, 15 and 12, recalled feeling like they were floating moments before the wave hit. 

"The older ones seem fine, except they are sad. But the 12-year-old boy is still traumatised. He had difficulty breathing when we got home from the beach. We didn't know what was wrong. We called the ambulance, but it didn't arrive. Luckily, he survived and is breathing fine now. However, he's traumatised because he sleeps with the lights on now. I think he relives the ordeal if it's dark," Langa said.

On Saturday, 35 lifeguards were involved in the "mass rescue effort" as paramedics attended to more than 100 people caught in the incident, the eThekwini Municipality said at the time.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said 17 people were seriously injured and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told News24 the death toll was still at three. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-nataldrownings
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
50% - 1986 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 80 votes
It makes no difference
48% - 1906 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.33
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.38
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.9%
Gold
1,794.24
+0.4%
Silver
23.13
+0.6%
Palladium
1,701.30
+1.3%
Platinum
989.01
+0.8%
Brent Crude
79.80
+1.0%
Top 40
66,390
-1.3%
All Share
72,547
-1.1%
Resource 10
69,662
-1.5%
Industrial 25
89,533
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,601
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo