Distraught mom describes how son, 10, was swept away by freak wave at Durban beach

Ayanda Nene, 10, was swept away by a freak wave at Durban's North Beach.

His mother witnessed the incident which claimed his life and that of two others.

Three other children, who were with the family, survived the ordeal.

"I don't think I have accepted that my child is gone. When I see other children run around the yard, it feels like I will see him too."



These were the words of Slindile Nene, whose child, Ayanda, 10, and two others died after being hit by a large wave at Durban's North Beach on Saturday.

Nene told News24 she was among the swimmers who witnessed scores of others swept away by the tide.

Her family and neighbours from Hammersdale, Sankontshe, had been on an annual day trip to the beach.

"I swam further into the sea, while Ayanda and others were [near the shore]. They were not swimming because they were afraid of the sea," she said.

"They were just standing. They said the sand felt like it moved underneath their feet before the wave unexpectedly hit. I survived the wave that swept them under the water because I floated over it and managed to run [back to the shore]," Nene said.

She didn't immediately realise that Ayanda had drowned until she saw him on the paramedics' stretcher, where they attempted to resuscitate him.

She said:

I stood there and saw them try their best to save him. I believe he was still alive when they took him out of the water. They must have spent two hours trying to save him. They pumped water out of his body and gave him oxygen. Unfortunately, all their efforts were not enough to bring him back to life.

Nene described Ayanda as a bubbly child who was loved by everyone, and was someone who enjoyed the attention of those around him.



Noluthando Langa, whose three children survived the ordeal, said they were traumatised and saddened by the death of their friend.

The Langas, also from Sankontshe, travelled with the Nenes.

Her children, aged 16, 15 and 12, recalled feeling like they were floating moments before the wave hit.



"The older ones seem fine, except they are sad. But the 12-year-old boy is still traumatised. He had difficulty breathing when we got home from the beach. We didn't know what was wrong. We called the ambulance, but it didn't arrive. Luckily, he survived and is breathing fine now. However, he's traumatised because he sleeps with the lights on now. I think he relives the ordeal if it's dark," Langa said.

On Saturday, 35 lifeguards were involved in the "mass rescue effort" as paramedics attended to more than 100 people caught in the incident, the eThekwini Municipality said at the time.



KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said 17 people were seriously injured and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told News24 the death toll was still at three.



