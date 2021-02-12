District Six: Claimants to return home 55 years after being forcibly removed

New homes have been built for 108 District Six claimants who are expected to move into them in April.

On 11 February 1966, the apartheid government declared District Six a whites-only area under the Group Areas Act of 1950.

The District Six Working Committee was locked in a class action lawsuit against the government over its failure to deliver restitution 27 years into democracy.

It has been 55 years since residents were forcibly removed by the apartheid government from District Six in Cape Town, and now claimants are finally gearing up to return home.



District Six Working Committee co-chairperson Zahrah Nordien said: "We are not going to stop the fight so that all the claimants can return to the area. There is [a] struggle because government lost some claimants' papers which have caused significant delays."

Nordien added the process of claimants returning could not be delayed.

A small event to mark the occasion was held in Hanover Park on Thursday.

It was named the sixth district of Cape Town in 1867 and former slaves, merchants, labourers and immigrants lived there. Under the apartheid regime, more than 60 000 residents were forcibly removed from the area in the 1960s and 1970s.

Claimant Eva Abrahams, 84, said:

It was the most terrible thing to see when the area was declared a whites only area. They put us in trucks and loaded us to all these townships. We are back here, we always knew that we would return.





The District Six Working Committee was locked in a class action lawsuit against the government over its failure to deliver restitution 27 years into democracy. A judgment in 2019 ruled that the Department Rural Development and Land Reform had failed to comply with a court order to draft a plan to redevelop District Six.

The court also ruled the department, currently headed by Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza, had failed to comply with the order.

The Ottery Muslim Society's Imam Fahiem Isaacs said: "District Six can speak volumes about what we have gone through over the years. Fifty-five years later, we still remember our struggle and how we were forcefully removed."

Last year, Didiza and the claimants, after a number of engagements, agreed on her framework plan for the area.

The plan plays a crucial role in restitution for the claimants. It means that the state can be held to account for the budget and timeframes provided.

The chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, called for the outstanding District Six restitution claims to be expedited.

"This trauma is still prevalent and painful today, and the restitution process has been dragging on for nearly two-and-a-half decades. We must do more in order to resolve all outstanding claims. Nothing we can do can ever right the wrongs committed in the past.

"However, it is unacceptable that many ex-residents have passed on without their claims being settled and many more will pass on if we keep dragging our feet," said Mandela.

