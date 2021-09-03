'Disturbed, disappointed' - JMPD outraged by R500 bail for man who violently attacked an officer

Slade Wood faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He allegedly violently attacked a JMPD officer and also called her a "black bitch".

According to the officer, the 25-year-old drove recklessly and skipped a red traffic light.

The release on bail of a Gauteng motorist, who allegedly attacked and racially abused a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer, is disturbing to both the victim and the department.

Slade Wood, 25, was released on R500 bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after he was arrested on Saturday night.

He is accused of attacking Inspector Masuku, who is attached to the JMPD K9 Unit, during a traffic stop.

The officer spotted the motorist speeding in the vicinity before giving chase.

News24 reported that Wood, believed to be a fitness trainer, allegedly grabbed Masuku from behind and strangled her as she was attempting to call for back-up.

He then dropped the officer to the ground, and kicked and punched her.

ICYMI | 'I thought I was going to die': JMPD officer recounts motorist strangling her at traffic stop

The traffic cop spoke to News24 earlier this week to express her trauma and shock. The incident left her with injuries to the head, face, left eye and right shoulder.

She said she was convinced the angry man was going to kill her, but an e-hailing driver came to her rescue.

Wood faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, a Schedule 1 criminal offence.

Reacting to the release, Masuku said: "Then that means what he did to me was not bad enough."

The JMPD said it was "disturbed and disappointed" that Wood was granted R500 bail.

"The JMPD finds the leniency with which this matter has been handled worrisome as it is not reflective of the serious nature of the offence," JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said.

He added that officers would, however, not be discouraged and would continue to serve the city with dedication and pride.

Fihla said:

They will not be deterred from executing their duties. We hope that this case will get the serious attention needed, and that the suspect faces the consequences of his actions.

The case is expected back in court on 21 October.