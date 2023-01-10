54m ago

add bookmark

Ditsobotla mayor resigns hours after being elected to lead failing municipality

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Ditsobotla municipality building in Lichtenburg, North West.
The Ditsobotla municipality building in Lichtenburg, North West.
PHOTO: Susan Cilliers
  • Ditsobotla Mayor Elizabeth Lethoko resigned from her post mere hours after being elected.
  • She was elected as part of a coalition agreement with the ANC.
  • She resigned after a "surprise" tabling of appointing the administrator as the municipal manager.

New Ditsobotla Mayor Elizabeth Lethoko resigned from her post mere hours after being elected.

Lethoko was elected on Monday in the council sitting, which saw a coalition between the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance.

The embattled North West municipality has been run into the ground after a feud in council in 2020 saw two mayors and two separate councils trying to run the area.

In the last two years, the municipality was led by both Tsholofelo Moreo and Tebogo Buthelezi from the ANC. 

The council removed Buthelezi in December 2020 in a vote of no confidence and elected Moreo as the new mayor.

READ | Contract workers allegedly throw documents belonging to municipality in North West onto the street

Buthelezi then decided to go to court and was reinstated. However, he was removed again by the ANC caucus through another motion of no confidence, and Moreo was reinstated.

The municipality was dissolved in September, and an election was held in December.

For the first time since 1994, the election saw the ANC fail to win an outright majority in the municipality. It received 39.82% of the votes, down from 51% in the 2021 polls.

Residents have seemingly had enough of poor service delivery, which results in intermittent electricity - over and above the load shedding. The power loss affects the pumps transporting water to residents' homes.

The roads are so eroded that there's hardly any visible tar. Sewage and uncollected waste are strewn all over the area.

In a statement on Monday, the PA said it fully supported the mayor's resignation.

"It would be unconscionable of her to have continued in this role following the display of blatant corruption in council today. She could not be complicit in such behaviour, nor be asked to answer for it."

Lethoko tendered her resignation in writing to the speaker, Fikile Jakeni.

She wrote: 

As you well know, following the conclusion of all the items on the council agenda, a surprise matter was tabled - that of appointing the administrator as the municipal manager.

"At no point did the ANC - your party - raise this important matter with me or the Patriotic Alliance's president, Gayton McKenzie, who was present all day in the Ditsobotla council for such important coalition discussions.

"I must agree that the EFF was correct in protesting against the tabling of this matter, since any additional items should have been tabled through an addendum.

"The manner in which this was performed was duplicitous in the extreme and was clearly intended to sidestep proper council procedures. The Public Protector will find against this administration if we go about conducting our appointments in such an irregular fashion.

"The Patriotic Alliance will not be associated with underhanded tactics, which, one can only presume, are intended to cover up corruption in Ditsobotla."

She added that the coalition government should not exist to protect wrongdoers from going to jail:

If they have a case to answer for, they should be prosecuted and serve their sentences like the law-defying criminals they are.


"The current state of the municipality is a patent disgrace: bucket toilets everywhere, old women who need to carry water on their heads, potholes like lunar craters. 

"There were indeed issues in the municipality during my previous tenure, but the rate of decline and despair that has ensued in subsequent years broke my heart. I was looking forward to the opportunity to restore our municipality as a going concern instead of just being concerned at the direction it is going."

'We do not baiza'

Lethoko said she did not blame the ANC's national leadership, which she said was supportive of the PA-led coalition in the municipality.

"As we have seen with other agreements, these coalitions are being undermined at the local level by leaders more interested in both lining their own pockets and covering up how they have lined them in the past," she said.

"It is obvious that whatever attempts were made to renew the ANC here through the rerun of elections has not been a success. As a result, I shall now work in opposition to this local ANC leadership, with the full support of my party.

"The PA Is willing to work in coalition with any party, but not at the expense of its integrity, and it will not be a party to corruption.

"We do not baiza," she said using the PA slogan, "Ons baiza nie", meaning "we are scared of nothing".

According to a 2016 article in the Mail & Guardian, in 2015, Lethoko was convicted by the Lichtenburg Regional Court of fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act after attempting to influence the council's CFO to pay for her birthday party with municipal funds in 2007.

There was also a finding that she and a second party had tried to influence the CFO for R200 000 in irregular expenditure.

According to the publication, she was sentenced to a R10 000 fine or five years in prison.

Lethoko is a former member of the ANC.

In an interview with SAFM on Tuesday morning, the PA's Kenny Kunene said they were aware of Lethoko's past.

"Whatever she was accused of is in the past. We are a party of second chances. People made mistakes in the past," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paancelizabeth lethokolichtenburgnorth westditsobotlapolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
46% - 550 votes
No, his time is up
54% - 633 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.28
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,875.97
+0.2%
Silver
23.62
-0.1%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.65
+1.4%
Top 40
71,600
-0.9%
All Share
77,710
-0.8%
Resource 10
76,974
-0.6%
Industrial 25
97,547
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,799
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo