23 Jan

add bookmark

'Divisions and factions in the ANC are becoming a threat to our democracy' - Ramaphosa

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Simphiwe Nkwali
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Simphiwe Nkwali
  • The ANC held a two-day Lekgotla at the weekend.
  • The party reflected on its internal challenges and its plans on governance.
  • Cyril Ramaphosa says the Lekgotla warned of ANC divisions, which are threatening democratic gains.

The ANC's deepening divisions and factionalism remain the biggest threat to the party and the country's democratic gains. 

This was a warning shot by the party's leaders, who cautioned about counter-revolutionary threats within the governing party. 

The ANC held a two-day Lekgotla at the weekend. 

In giving an outline of the Lekgotla's recommendations, the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the decay and deprivation of the party remained a concern. 

The threats to the party's future lay within and outside, Ramaphosa said. 

"The Lekgotla recognised our movement is going through a period of decay and degeneration; the ANC has been able to extricate itself from similar situations in the past. It is important not to lower our guard against counter-revolution.

In his closing remarks at the Lekgotla, Ramaphosa said:

The threat to our democratic gains is also a result of an era of loss of moral and ethical principles within the congress movement. We need to show determination in addressing the toxic legacy of state capture, resulting in weakened security institutions, misdirected and hallowed [sic] out. Divisions and factions in the ANC are becoming a threat to our democracy.

READ | 'She can't get away with it' - ANC NEC hears calls for Sisulu to face integrity commission

The ANC believes a stronger commitment to defending democracy and acting decisively against ill-discipline may be the answer to the party's crisis.

"The ANC needs to commit towards deepening and defending the NDR. Counter-revolution is wearing a different face in our country. There are expressions of democracy under threat, resulting from the loss of ethical compass and moral direction.

"The ANC and the Alliance reaffirm our support for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the judiciary, and distance ourselves from narratives that seek to negate its transformative intent and gains," Ramaphosa said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 183 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 360 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,834.78
0.0%
Silver
24.30
+0.0%
Palladium
2,111.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,034.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
68,186
-2.1%
All Share
74,835
-1.9%
Resource 10
74,924
-3.0%
Industrial 25
94,147
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,076
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo