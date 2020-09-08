21m ago

add bookmark

'Divisive, misogynistic, disrespectful': ANC slams Trump's Mandela comments

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US president Donald Trump.
US president Donald Trump.
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
  • The ANC has labelled US President Donald Trump the most "divisive, misogynistic and disrespectful person" ever to occupy the office of the president.
  • This after Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, attributed derogatory comments made to him about former president Nelson Mandela.
  • Cohen alleged Trump said Mandela had destroyed South Africa.

Following remarks about former president Nelson Mandela that were attributed to Donald Trump, the ANC have labelled the US president as the most divisive, misogynistic and disrespectful person ever to occupy the office.

According to a book by Michael Cohen titled Disloyal: A MemoirTrump allegedly had a "low opinion" of all black people, the Washington Post reported.

These opinions included the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

Cohen, who previously served as an attorney for Trump, wrote that after Mandela died, Trump allegedly said he did not think Mandela "was a real leader - not the kind he respected".

READ: 'F--- Mandela. He was no leader': Trump 'disparaged African leaders', new book claims

Cohen reportedly further alleged Trump had praised the apartheid-era rule in South Africa and said Mandela "f---ed the whole country up. Now it's a s---hole. F--- Mandela. He was no leader".

Cohen is serving time in prison after admitting to multiple crimes, including tax evasion and making false statements to a financial institution and Congress.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC through its national spokesperson Pule Mabe condemned the disparaging remarks attributed to Trump.

All freedom-loving people of the world are appalled by these insults which come from a person who, himself, is not a model of competent leadership.

"Trump is a divisive, misogynistic and disrespectful person ever to occupy the office of the president."

Mabe added Mandela stood in stark contrast to Trump.

"A unifying and principled leader, President Mandela reached out to the world and sought to bring peace and a just society.

"President Mandela also believed in good trade and sound diplomatic relations. He forged a strong friendship with President Bill Clinton, interacted with political leaders across the political spectrum and never let go of his principles for pragmatic short-term goals."

The ANC further contended that had Mandela been alive during this time he would have reached out to Trump to teach him to understand the complex challenges of the developing world and show him the wisdom to lift the blockade against Cuba. 

READ | Mandela Foundation slams Trump: 'He is not in a position to comment on the life of Madiba'

"He would have invited him to visit Gaza to appreciate the pain of the Palestinian people and advised him to work with the international community to help find a lasting solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

"President Mandela understood the value of international friendship among the countries of the world. The mark of a true leader is not how many enemies you create but how many friendships you cultivate even where strong differences of opinion exist.

"President Nelson Mandela is an international icon, a revered freedom fighter and a great leader who will be remembered and celebrated for centuries to come," Mabe added.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also hit back at the remarks attributed to Trump.

On Monday, the foundation said it did not believe leaders who conducted themselves in the way Trump did were "in a position to offer authoritative commentary on the life and work of Madiba", News24 reported.

Related Links
Mandela Foundation slams Trump: 'He is not in a position to comment on the life of Madiba'
Mandela Foundation slams Trump: 'He is not in a position to comment on the life of Madiba'
'F--- Mandela. He was no leader': Trump 'disparaged African leaders', new book claims
Read more on:
ancnelson mandeladonald trump
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1645 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 370 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4352 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.23)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.93
(-0.95)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.51)
Gold
1919.83
(-0.54)
Silver
26.31
(-1.95)
Platinum
904.00
(-0.55)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2258.00
(-1.46)
All Share
54523.74
(+0.23)
Top 40
50264.43
(+0.16)
Financial 15
9767.47
(+2.74)
Industrial 25
72664.35
(+0.36)
Resource 10
55072.00
(-0.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo