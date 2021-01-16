15m ago

DJ Fresh and Euphonik pulled off air amid sexual assault allegations

Nicole McCain
DJ Fresh. (Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images)
DJ Fresh. (Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images)

DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) will be pulled off air following allegations of sexual assault.

The two DJs have been at the centre of a social media storm after a woman alleged that she had been assaulted by both men on the same night.

According to TimesLive, the woman has opened a case at a Pretoria police station.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA ? OCTOBER 31: DJ Euphon
DJ Euphonik. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday World / Mduduzi Ndzingi)

In a statement released by Primedia Broadcasting on Saturday, Acting Chief Executive Officer Geraint Crwys-Williams' spokesperson  said the company and DJs had reached "mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter".

"947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh and Euphonik regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them," said Crwys-Williams.

