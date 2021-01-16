DJ Fresh and Euphonik pulled off air amid sexual assault allegations

DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) will be pulled off air following allegations of sexual assault.

The two DJs have been at the centre of a social media storm after a woman alleged that she had been assaulted by both men on the same night.

According to TimesLive, the woman has opened a case at a Pretoria police station.

In a statement released by Primedia Broadcasting on Saturday, Acting Chief Executive Officer Geraint Crwys-Williams' spokesperson said the company and DJs had reached "mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter".

"947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh and Euphonik regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them," said Crwys-Williams.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.