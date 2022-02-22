22m ago

DJ Fresh, Euphonik sexual assault case: 'Status of the matter remains the same' - NPA

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
  • The NPA confirmed it did not reopen the sexual assault case against DJ Fresh and Euphonik.
  • The case was dropped last year due to insufficient evidence.
  • Police directed all queries to the NPA.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it has not reopened the sexual assault case against DJ Fresh and Euphonik, whose real names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi.

"The status of the matter remains the same. No new information has come to light," the NPA's regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, told News24 on Monday.

City Press reported that the sexual assault case against the former Radio 947 hosts had been reopened, stating the police and the NPA had last month decided to pursue a case against the two.

News24 previously reported that the alleged victim of the sexual assault in 2011 opened a case at the Sunnyside police station.

The case was dropped last year. 

The NPA stated, at the time, that there was no prospect of a successful prosecution on the available evidence.

The Wise Collective previously alleged that the victim was informed of the decision not to prosecute via WhatsApp.

This was revealed in a letter to the national and Gauteng police commissioners, which was signed by directors Brenda Madumise-Pajibo and Onica Makwakwa, which stated: 

"In fact, she was sent a WhatsApp message by the investigating officer at 21:17 on 15 February 2021, and the message read: 'Hi sorry for so late ... the docket came back for court today. The court is not going to proceed with the case'."

On Monday, the NPA told News24 that it had not reopened the case. However, they did not rule out the possibility of further investigation. 

"In a case where there has been no prosecution, investigation strands that were not initially pursued because of, for example, time limitations, might be pursued to see if they will yield anything new, that might perhaps lead to a reconsideration of the matter," Mahanjana said.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela directed all queries to the NPA.

On Tuesday, Madumise-Pajibo, who represents the alleged victim, told News24 the police had reopened the case and "they must explain why".


Read more on:
npaeuphonikdj freshcourts
