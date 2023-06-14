1h ago

Share

DJ Maphorisa awaits NPA decision on whether it will proceed with assault case

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DJ Maphorisa
DJ Maphorisa
Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
  • Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe briefly appeared in court on Wednesday.
  • He allegedly assaulted his actress partner, Thuli Phongolo.
  • The matter was postponed to 5 July for representations. 

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his actress partner, Thuli Phongolo.

At his last appearance, Sekowe, 30, lodged representations to have his case dropped. 

It followed Sekowe's arrest after Phongolo laid a complaint with the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the case was opened at the Sandton police station.

"It's alleged the suspect assaulted the victim at an apartment in Sandton on Sunday."

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindi Mjonondwane, said Sekowe allegedly hit Phongolo "with open hands and strangled her after she confronted him about an incident the previous night, where he was booked to perform".

However, when Sekowe appeared in court last week, it emerged that Phongolo had withdrawn her statement.

Sekowe was granted R4 000 bail on condition that he had no direct or indirect communication with Phongolo.

READ | Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa warn of legal action against anyone defaming them

Walking out of court, Sekowe's team did not want the media to take photos and videos.

One of the men, who was escorting Sekowe, took a reporter's phone and told him that he wouldn't get it back unless he deleted the video he had shot.

The men threatened the reporter and told him they'd drive off with his phone if he refused to delete the video.

"Respect our job, and we'll respect yours. This person has a personal life. Yes, he's a public figure, but this is his personal life," said the man.

He added that the reporter should open a case with the police because "he's not scared".

Sekowe's lawyer, Jason Saus, refused to comment, and the DJ's management could not be reached.

Sekowe is expected to appear in court for representations on 5 July.

READ | Domestic violence: Women face significant pressure, withdrawing cases not a waste of resources

Mjonondwane said Sekowe was awaiting the NPA's decision on whether to proceed with the prosecution. 

A legal expert, Ulrich Roux, said that, due to the increase in gender-based violence, the NPA did not accept withdrawal statements.

"A person will withdraw a charge and, a few months later, they are in court again," said Roux.

Roux said that, after the victim had filed a withdrawal statement, the NPA conducted in-depth interviews.  

"If she satisfies the NPA, then they will drop the charges. If not, the matter continues, and they call her to testify. If she doesn't want to testify, she'll be issued a subpoena and forced to testify," said Roux. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dj maphorisagautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
92% - 1936 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
8% - 163 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

7h ago

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

7h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.28
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.92
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
976.20
0.0%
Palladium
1,392.66
+3.0%
Gold
1,945.18
+0.1%
Silver
23.91
+1.0%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,629
+0.2%
All Share
78,060
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,555
+1.7%
Industrial 25
104,636
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,006
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

10h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

9h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo