DJ Maphorisa awaits NPA decision on whether it will proceed with assault case

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe briefly appeared in court on Wednesday.

He allegedly assaulted his actress partner, Thuli Phongolo.

The matter was postponed to 5 July for representations.

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his actress partner, Thuli Phongolo.

At his last appearance, Sekowe, 30, lodged representations to have his case dropped.

It followed Sekowe's arrest after Phongolo laid a complaint with the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the case was opened at the Sandton police station.

"It's alleged the suspect assaulted the victim at an apartment in Sandton on Sunday."

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindi Mjonondwane, said Sekowe allegedly hit Phongolo "with open hands and strangled her after she confronted him about an incident the previous night, where he was booked to perform".

However, when Sekowe appeared in court last week, it emerged that Phongolo had withdrawn her statement.

Sekowe was granted R4 000 bail on condition that he had no direct or indirect communication with Phongolo.

READ | Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa warn of legal action against anyone defaming them

Walking out of court, Sekowe's team did not want the media to take photos and videos.

One of the men, who was escorting Sekowe, took a reporter's phone and told him that he wouldn't get it back unless he deleted the video he had shot.

The men threatened the reporter and told him they'd drive off with his phone if he refused to delete the video.

"Respect our job, and we'll respect yours. This person has a personal life. Yes, he's a public figure, but this is his personal life," said the man.

He added that the reporter should open a case with the police because "he's not scared".

Sekowe's lawyer, Jason Saus, refused to comment, and the DJ's management could not be reached.

Sekowe is expected to appear in court for representations on 5 July.

READ | Domestic violence: Women face significant pressure, withdrawing cases not a waste of resources

Mjonondwane said Sekowe was awaiting the NPA's decision on whether to proceed with the prosecution.