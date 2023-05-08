1h ago

DJ Maphorisa granted R4 000 bail in assault case, as court hears girlfriend filed 'withdrawal statement'

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
DJ Maphorisa
DJ Maphorisa
Photo: The Times/Tsheko Kabasia/Gallo Images
  • South African musician DJ Maphorisa appeared in court on Monday for allegedly assaulting his partner.
  • Maphorisa was granted R4 000 bail and is expected to appear in court on 14 June. 
  • The court heard his girlfriend had filed a "withdrawal statement", indicating she might withdraw the complaint against him.

South African music producer Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, was granted R4 000 bail in an assault case against him in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was arrested on Sunday after his actor partner, Thulisile Phongolo, laid a complaint with police.

However, it emerged in court on Monday she had since filed a withdrawal statement.

After being granted bail, magistrate Clement Mukhodobwane said this was on condition that the accused not have direct or indirect communication with the complainant.

This was especially because "the complainant had filed a withdrawal statement", he added.

Clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority on this aspect will be added once received.

Sekowe 30, is accused of assaulting his partner over the weekend. 

South African actor Thulisile Phongolo.
Thulisile Phongolo.
Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a case of common assault was reported at Sandton police station on Sunday. 

"It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim at an apartment in Sandton on Sunday."

Sekowe walked into the dock wearing a black hat, overlaying it with the hoodie of his black sweater.

Facing forward, with his hands on his back, he avoided eye contact with the crowd that filled the court. 

Before starting with court proceedings, prosecutor Collin Sono informed the magistrate the media wanted to take pictures in court.

Because they did not put through a proper application, they were denied access to bring in their equipment and take pictures. 

Sono told the court Sekowe was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

His case was postponed to 14 June for further investigation.

