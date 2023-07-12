35m ago

DJ Maphorisa's bid to have assault charge dropped fails

Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
Themba Sekowe made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Tshepiso Motloung/News24
  • DJ Maphorisa's submissions to have his assault case dropped have been declined.  
  • The DJ, whose real name is Themba Sekowe, was arrested on 7 June after allegedly assaulting his then-partner, Thuli Phongolo.
  • The matter was postponed to 26 July for a decision on representations now made to the Director of Public Prosecution.   

Representations made by DJ Maphorisa, whose real name is Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, in his bid to have an assault case against him dropped have been declined, it emerged in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The South African music producer had made representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to have the case withdrawn. 

Prosecutor Clarence Makhubela said the chief prosecutor's office had declined the defence's submissions.

Makhubela added that Sekowe's defence now saw the need to escalate the representations.

Walking into court, Sekowe was surrounded by an entourage that tried to shield him from the public.

They walked beside him and blocked anyone who attempted to take photographs of the DJ, who wore headphones and a blue hat.

Sekowe was arrested on 7 June after a case of common assault was reported at Sandton Police Station by his then partner, Thuli Phongolo.

Themba Sekowe, also known as DJ Maphorisa, is expected back in court on 26 July for a decision on representations to have case against him dismissed.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Sekowe's representations were declined by the chief prosecutor.

"He is exercising his right to follow the next step, which is to submit representations to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions," said Mjonondwane. 

Sekowe's matter was postponed to 26 July for a decision on these representations. 

