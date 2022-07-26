Dlamini and Operation Dudula part ways over opposing views on foreign nationals

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini and Operation Dudula have parted ways.

Dlamini told News24 Operation Dudula's actions were no longer aligned with their mandate of opposing undocumented foreign nationals.

Dlamini said South Africans should not be compromised during the movement's operations.

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini and Operation Dudula announced their split on Monday.

In a joint statement, Dlamini and Operation Dudula said they decided to part ways after several meetings resulted in what they called opposing views on undocumented foreign nationals.

Dlamini, Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement, a separate grouping, have been widely criticised for promoting xenophobic sentiments and vigilantism, as well as taking the law into their own hands.

Before the joint statement, Dlamini had told News24 that he planned to distance himself from the controversial Operation Dudula to focus on his work as the leader of his group, Soweto Parliament.

Dlamini opened up about his plan when asked to respond to allegations of harassment made by informal traders at Park Station in the Johannesburg city centre.

In June, members of Operation Dudula marched to Park Station to demand that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) allow only South African vendors to trade.

However, traders told News24 that the group later changed its stance and called for the removal of all informal traders – locals and foreign nationals.

Phumlani Ndlovu from the Park Station Traders Management Forum and Phumlani Zondo from the South African Railway Hawkers' Association told News24 they blamed Operation Dudula for Prasa's decision to remove them from Park Station.

Zondo and Ndlovu were among 60 traders who lost thousands of rand in income during the three weeks they were not allowed to trade.

They were represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), who told News24 that Prasa had launched an urgent interdict in the Gauteng High Court against informal traders. From 21 June to 11 July, its clients were prohibited from trading due to Prasa's interdict application.

On Monday, 11 July, the Gauteng High Court dismissed the application on the basis that it lacked urgency.

Zondo, a South African national who sells clothes in the Johannesburg city centre, told News24 the demands of Operation Dudula had become unclear. He said he lost R4 000 in the three weeks he was not allowed to trade.

He said:

I don't know what they want anymore. At first, Operation Dudula wanted foreign nationals removed, but they later changed and said all traders must go. They told us they wanted to issue the trading stands to their members. That didn't make sense because the SAHRA has a list of people on the waiting list who also want stands.

"What do they want us to do? It seems as if their issue is no longer about foreign nationals, but South Africans as well," he added.



At the time of publication, Operation Dudula's Zandile Dabula had not responded to questions sent by News24.