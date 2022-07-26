2h ago

add bookmark

Dlamini and Operation Dudula part ways over opposing views on foreign nationals

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini and Operation Dudula have parted ways.
Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini and Operation Dudula have parted ways.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini and Operation Dudula have parted ways.
  • Dlamini told News24 Operation Dudula's actions were no longer aligned with their mandate of opposing undocumented foreign nationals.
  • Dlamini said South Africans should not be compromised during the movement's operations.

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini and Operation Dudula announced their split on Monday.

In a joint statement, Dlamini and Operation Dudula said they decided to part ways after several meetings resulted in what they called opposing views on undocumented foreign nationals.

Dlamini, Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement, a separate grouping, have been widely criticised for promoting xenophobic sentiments and vigilantism, as well as taking the law into their own hands.

Before the joint statement, Dlamini had told News24 that he planned to distance himself from the controversial Operation Dudula to focus on his work as the leader of his group, Soweto Parliament.

Dlamini opened up about his plan when asked to respond to allegations of harassment made by informal traders at Park Station in the Johannesburg city centre.

In June, members of Operation Dudula marched to Park Station to demand that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) allow only South African vendors to trade.

READ | 'There is an agenda to silence me since we are targeting borders' - Nhlanhla Lux

However, traders told News24 that the group later changed its stance and called for the removal of all informal traders – locals and foreign nationals.

Phumlani Ndlovu from the Park Station Traders Management Forum and Phumlani Zondo from the South African Railway Hawkers' Association told News24 they blamed Operation Dudula for Prasa's decision to remove them from Park Station.

Zondo and Ndlovu were among 60 traders who lost thousands of rand in income during the three weeks they were not allowed to trade.

They were represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), who told News24 that Prasa had launched an urgent interdict in the Gauteng High Court against informal traders. From 21 June to 11 July, its clients were prohibited from trading due to Prasa's interdict application.

On Monday, 11 July, the Gauteng High Court dismissed the application on the basis that it lacked urgency.

Zondo, a South African national who sells clothes in the Johannesburg city centre, told News24 the demands of Operation Dudula had become unclear. He said he lost R4 000 in the three weeks he was not allowed to trade.

He said:

I don't know what they want anymore. At first, Operation Dudula wanted foreign nationals removed, but they later changed and said all traders must go. They told us they wanted to issue the trading stands to their members. That didn't make sense because the SAHRA has a list of people on the waiting list who also want stands.

"What do they want us to do? It seems as if their issue is no longer about foreign nationals, but South Africans as well," he added.

At the time of publication, Operation Dudula's Zandile Dabula had not responded to questions sent by News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
operation dudulanhlanhla lux dlaminigautengjohannesburgxenophobiaimmigrants
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 2958 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 8690 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3071 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.77
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.15
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.07
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,719.97
0.0%
Silver
18.55
+0.6%
Palladium
2,012.50
+0.1%
Platinum
885.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
105.15
+1.9%
Top 40
61,874
+0.7%
All Share
68,261
+0.8%
Resource 10
61,138
+1.1%
Industrial 25
84,717
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,243
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo