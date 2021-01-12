1h ago

add bookmark

Dlamini-Zuma: ATMs must have sanitisers, curfew to end an hour earlier

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
GCIS
  • Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says those who need to travel during curfew for work purposes require a permit from their employer.
  • The curfew will end an hour earlier - 05:00 - to address the movement of persons for work purposes.
  • She also announced a new measure for ATMs.

The curfew remains in place under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown, but the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) recognises that some members of the public will need to travel during the curfew for work purposes.

"The movement of people is allowed, but it is curtailed between 21:00 and 05:00 – because people have to go to work and we know people travel early that is why it is moved to 05:00 in the morning," Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday. 

The curfew was previously between 21:00 and 06:00.

"We are aware of those who need to leave earlier or leave later; those who need to travel between the curfew would need a permit from their employer," she further explained.

Dlamini-Zuma was leading a briefing on the Covid-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement following an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening.

READ | Beaches, booze and border posts: Here are 8 takeouts as Ramaphosa keeps SA on Level 3 lockdown

Ramaphosa said most of the measures under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown - which was initially announced on 28 December 2020 - will remain in place.

Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday noted a new measure regarding ATMs and banks.

"It came to our attention that people queue at ATMs, but there is no sanitisation, so the regulation is that every bank or financial institution must ensure that there are sanitisers at the ATM," she explained.

"The wearing of masks in public is still compulsory - the only people excluded are children below the age of six because the WHO [World Health Organisation] does not recommend it," she added.

Dlamini-Zuma further mentioned that initiation and imigidi (celebration) are prohibited across the country.

"No new initiates should go to initiation school, those who are coming out – any sort of celebration is not allowed," she said.

In addition, services at 20 land borders have been limited and gatherings remain prohibited.

Funerals are still limited to 50 people and should not last more than two hours. Members of the public should, however, note that night vigils, after tears, etc, are prohibited.

Nightclubs, taverns and similar establishments remain closed under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

Lastly, no liquor is allowed to be sold, dispensed, distributed or transported.

"We ask that we follow the law. There will be penalties for those who do not adhere to the rules," she concluded.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumacoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3661 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3616 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.26
(+1.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(+0.71)
ZAR/EUR
18.61
(+1.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.34)
Gold
1851.84
(+0.27)
Silver
25.55
(+2.11)
Platinum
1067.84
(+2.09)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2371.51
(+0.67)
All Share
63535.10
(-0.35)
Top 40
58492.92
(-0.38)
Financial 15
12136.85
(+0.37)
Industrial 25
82862.47
(-0.19)
Resource 10
64451.64
(-0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo