Dlamini-Zuma: ATMs must have sanitisers, curfew to end an hour earlier

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says those who need to travel during curfew for work purposes require a permit from their employer.

The curfew will end an hour earlier - 05:00 - to address the movement of persons for work purposes.

She also announced a new measure for ATMs.

The curfew remains in place under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown, but the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) recognises that some members of the public will need to travel during the curfew for work purposes.

"The movement of people is allowed, but it is curtailed between 21:00 and 05:00 – because people have to go to work and we know people travel early that is why it is moved to 05:00 in the morning," Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

The curfew was previously between 21:00 and 06:00.

"We are aware of those who need to leave earlier or leave later; those who need to travel between the curfew would need a permit from their employer," she further explained.

Dlamini-Zuma was leading a briefing on the Covid-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement following an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa said most of the measures under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown - which was initially announced on 28 December 2020 - will remain in place.

Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday noted a new measure regarding ATMs and banks.

"It came to our attention that people queue at ATMs, but there is no sanitisation, so the regulation is that every bank or financial institution must ensure that there are sanitisers at the ATM," she explained.

"The wearing of masks in public is still compulsory - the only people excluded are children below the age of six because the WHO [World Health Organisation] does not recommend it," she added.

Dlamini-Zuma further mentioned that initiation and imigidi (celebration) are prohibited across the country.

"No new initiates should go to initiation school, those who are coming out – any sort of celebration is not allowed," she said.

In addition, services at 20 land borders have been limited and gatherings remain prohibited.

Funerals are still limited to 50 people and should not last more than two hours. Members of the public should, however, note that night vigils, after tears, etc, are prohibited.

Nightclubs, taverns and similar establishments remain closed under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

Lastly, no liquor is allowed to be sold, dispensed, distributed or transported.

"We ask that we follow the law. There will be penalties for those who do not adhere to the rules," she concluded.