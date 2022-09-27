27 Sep

add bookmark

Dlamini-Zuma explains why service delivery has slowed down in the last 8 years

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Photo: GCIS
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Photo: GCIS
  • Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says service delivery has slowed down in the last eight years.
  • She says it's due to the increasing migration to urban areas.
  • Dlamini-Zuma says 63% of the population live in SA's urban areas.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says service delivery is slowing down due to the migration of people from rural to urban areas.

This, she says, is due to apartheid history and spatial planning, as well as the characteristics of the economy.

"The slower pace of delivery in the country over the past eight years can be accounted to the ever-increasing demand and the spread of services to rural and less dense areas."

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at the 2022 Local Government Summit in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Tuesday.

The two-day summit focuses on creating an ideal municipality through the District Development Model, which aims to use municipalities to develop the country.

She says that, because of the costs, as well as limited access and service providers in rural areas, the pace of service delivery has slowed down.

In the last eight years, there has been a decline in households accessing water and refuse removal:

  •  89% of households accessing water, compared to 90% in 2014, and 72% in 2001; and
  •  60.5% households accessing weekly refuse removals, compared to 63.8% in 2014, and 55% in 2001.

"Therefore, we must do more. We must do better in the context of lesser resources, and an ever-increasing demand.

"Due to our apartheid history and spatial planning, as well as the characteristics of our economy, urban municipalities and metros continue to chase a moving target, with services bursting at the seams."

She said 63% of the population live in urban South Africa - and, if the trend persists, the number will increase to 71% by 2030.

"According to IHS Markit - a research company - cities like Johannesburg and Tshwane have experienced inward migration of 76% and 71%, respectively, since 2001.

"However, South Africa's migration situation is quite unique, in that most of these urban folk have dual residences, with the primary residence being in rural South Africa.

"This means they temporarily migrate out of the rural areas, out of sheer desperation, to swell the ranks of the urban poor, hungry and unemployed."

READ | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gets nod for top ANC post as branches make their picks

As such, districts like Xhariep in the Free State and Amathole in the Eastern Cape experienced outward migration of 9.5% and 5.4%, since 2001.

The minister said 141 municipalities, which constitute 54% of all municipalities, received unqualified audits in the past financial year, 42% either received qualified, adverse or disclaimed audits, 16% received clean audits, and nine municipalities had outstanding audits.

There has, however, also been some progress in the last eight years:

  • 90% of households have access to the electricity grid, compared to, 86% in 2014, and 70% in 2001; and
  • 83% of households have access to toilets, compared to 79.5% in 2014, and 64% in 2001.

"The reality is that most municipalities do not have a sufficient income and revenue base to drive developments.

"The majority are impoverished, and most residents are unemployed and reliant on social grants and other low-income livelihood strategies," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cogtankosazana dlamini-zumagautengjohannesburglocal government
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the impending replacement of the Eskom board?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, time for Eskom's new dawn!
4% - 90 votes
It’ll be new faces, same problems
48% - 973 votes
Great - as long as they keep CEO André de Ruyter
48% - 980 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.28
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,629.04
+0.4%
Silver
18.40
+0.2%
Palladium
2,076.27
+1.6%
Platinum
853.51
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.06
-2.5%
Top 40
57,621
+0.6%
All Share
64,026
+0.6%
Resource 10
56,997
+1.4%
Industrial 25
79,272
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,209
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo