Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster to 15 April

The national state of disaster has been extended until 15 April.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the extension, which was due to expire on 15 March.

She said the extension followed consultations and Cabinet approval.

"Consideration of the material conditions within the context of the risk-adjusted strategy motivated a decision to endorse this further extension.



"We must sustain our commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate as we work to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans," Dlamini-Zuma added.