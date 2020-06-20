29m ago

Dlamini-Zuma in bid to overturn unconstitutionality ruling of the lockdown regulations

Ntwaagae Seleka
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS
  • Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is appealing the 2 June ruling.
  • The hearing will be heard on Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • Liberty Fighters Network who took Cogta to court said they are ready to meet the Minister in court.
 

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is expected to hear an appeal over the constitutionality and validity of the lockdown regulations ruling.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is appealing the 2 June ruling by Judge Norman Davis who declared that all lockdown regulations were unconstitutional and invalid.

The hearing will be heard on Wednesday.

The Liberty Fighters Network (LFN), which took the matter to court, challenging the constitutionality of the regulations, said it's ready to face the Minister in court for a second time.

LGN president Reyno De Beer said they have opted to keep it straight and simple and would see what "the cat is going to drag in".

De Beer said due to its overwhelming support and numerous requests, LFN is setting up structures in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, adding to its Gauteng operation.

"We will ensure that their main goal will be to make government realise that the people are governing and that government is at the mercy of the people to manage and administer our country in line with the Constitution and to benefit all who lives in it and not only benefiting a handful of Rupert and Oppenheimer family supporters," De Beer said.

