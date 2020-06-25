12m ago

add bookmark

Dlamini-Zuma is 'simply doing her job', says Mabuza

Jason Felix
Deputy President David Mabuza. (Jan Gerber/News24)
Deputy President David Mabuza. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • Deputy President David Mabuza said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, amid all the criticism, was simply doing her job.
  • Mabuza also said President Cyril Ramaphosa was in charge and not Dlamini-Zuma.
  • DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone called Dlamini-Zuma the "unofficial prime minister of the country".

Deputy President David Mabuza has defended under fire Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saying that, amid a slew of criticism, she is simply doing her job.

Dlamini-Zuma, who has become the unofficial face of the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products, has been in and out of court to defend the government's regulations under the nationwide lockdown.

During a hybrid question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mabuza defended the work of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Mabuza also made it clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge and not Dlamini-Zuma.

"Therefore, the minister (Dlamini-Zuma) has been given the role, with other ministers, to work out regulations every time we make a movement between levels of the lockdown. The minister (Dlamini-Zuma) is just doing her job, like any other minister. The president is still the president. He is commanding the command council and the Cabinet. Nothing has gone wrong," Mabuza said.

Mabuza also took a swipe at DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who called Dlamini-Zuma the "unofficial prime minister of the country".

"It will be incorrect to say that Minister Dlamini-Zuma is now prime minister. It is because of her role in the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta). Cogta is the one that administers the (Disaster Management) Act, under which we have declared our national disaster," Mabuza said.

Earlier this month, News24 reported that Cabinet had deferred taking any decisions related to amending regulations under alert Level 3 of the national lockdown pending a full health assessment report from the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The advisory committee is led by Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

In a supplementary question to Mabuza, Mazzone said the decisions by the NCCC have been embarrassing.  

"The problem is no one elected this command council. But Parliament is elected. Some of the regulations have been a hot mess. Minister Dlamini-Zuma now has an incredible amount of power because she is in fact in charge of running this council as she oversees the Disaster Management Act.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: South Africa can ill-afford another Western Cape type outbreak, says Mabuza

"So what we have here is an unelected prime minister, who is governing over an unelected sub-Parliament of ministers. We have a deputy president, who is the leader of government business in Parliament somewhat sidelined, and a president who is seemingly powerless. Why is Parliament not used to conduct oversight?" Mazzone said.

Mabuza said the NCCC plays an important role in South Africa's fight against the coronavirus.

"Mostly ministers and the president chair that command council. I sit as deputy president. This structure is processing the impact and looking at the spread of this virus. It makes and recommends certain decisions to Cabinet. Cabinet is still in charge and it is still accountable in terms of its own workings. We answer questions to Parliament. We have not abdicated that responsibility," he said.

Related Links
MPs wonder: What happened to Deputy President David Mabuza?
Mmusi Maimane: We must invoke real oversight over the laws governing this lockdown
Mabuza calls on traditional leaders to help govt during lockdown
Read more on:
natasha mazzonenkosa­zana dlamini-zumadavid mabuzapoliticslockdown
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 2420 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 6452 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 3935 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+1.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+1.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.83)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.25)
Gold
1763.43
(+0.12)
Silver
17.78
(+1.70)
Platinum
797.50
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1825.44
(-1.46)
All Share
53914.05
(-0.98)
Top 40
49732.92
(-0.92)
Financial 15
10172.66
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
74731.21
(-1.82)
Resource 10
50486.18
(-0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo