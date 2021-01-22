Dlamini-Zuma threatened with court action over Covid-19 vaccine rollout

AfriForum and Solidarity said they sent a letter of demand to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on 13 January questioning government's plan for the rollout of the vaccine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country had so far secured 20 million doses of the vaccine for this year.

Solidarity believes government should not be the only institution allowed to procure the vaccine.

AfriForum and trade union Solidarity say they are preparing to haul Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to court after she allegedly failed to respond to their letter of demand regarding the government's plan for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the organisations said they had given the minister ample time to respond to their letter, issued on 13 January, which questioned how the government planned to handle the rollout.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had previously announced that the vaccine would be rolled out in three phases, with the first phase, the vaccination of healthcare workers, set to take place in the first quarter of the year. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government had secured 20 million doses of the vaccine for this year, so far, with more talks underway.

READ HERE | Ramaphosa forms inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, to be led by David Mabuza

"The government’s non-disclosure of information is further proof why it cannot be trusted with a monopoly regarding the purchasing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. A government incapable of demonstrating basic transparency on matters of such a serious nature cannot be given the benefit of the doubt," said Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize have sought to allay concerns that inefficiency and delays by government officials may have put the country on the back foot in procuring Covid-19 vaccines. | @QaanitahHunter https://t.co/hUU9YR5025 — News24 (@News24) January 16, 2021

Solidarity said the government rollout plan lacked clarity and that it was not clear why Dlamini-Zuma and Mkhize had the "power to prohibit anyone but the state to procure vaccines".

"It is a shame that the ministers did not see fit to provide answers about the rollout of the vaccine. That is why we are now forced to take the case to court. In view of the mistrust in the government and their handling of the vaccine issue, exceptional transparency is now of utmost importance," said Connie Mulder, the head of the Solidarity Research Institute.

https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | A deal with the devil, says DA on Mabuza's appointment to oversee vaccine rollout https://t.co/ORusDxk9zZ — News24 (@News24) January 20, 2021

Mulder said that in order to speed up the process of procuring the vaccine, government should not be the only institution tasked with securing it.

READ | Ramaphosa: There won't be too many opportunities for business during the vaccine roll-out

"It is absolute wishful thinking to try and tackle the vaccination programme alone. The government is clearly determined to fail, and we cannot stop that from happening. However, what we must do, is to stop them from preventing others from succeeding," said Mulder.

News24 reached out to Dlamini-Zuma's office for comment and will be added once received.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.