57m ago

add bookmark

Dlamini-Zuma's turnaround plan for SA ailing municipalities is risky, warns DA

Jason Felix
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma address a media briefing on lockdown regulations.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma address a media briefing on lockdown regulations.
GCIS
  • Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the successes and failures of government's district development model cannot be determined as yet.
  • Cabinet approved the district development model in August 2019 and it was piloted in three municipalities.
  • Dlamini-Zuma was responding to a parliamentary question from the DA.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says it is still premature to identify the successes and failures of government’s district development model – a turnaround plan for the country’s ailing municipalities.

Cabinet approved the district development model in August 2019 and it was piloted in OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, and Waterberg District Municipality.

Dlamini-Zuma said the establishment phase of the plan included the development of profiles for the three pilots, soliciting government and parastatal projects, programmes, and expenditure in the three pilot municipalities.

She was responding to a parliamentary question from DA MP Cilliers Brink who wanted details on the district plan.

Dlamini-Zuma said other objectives included the soliciting of private sector investment where possible, intergovernmental engagement, and the hosting of business and community engagements.

Also top on the list was the conducting of a skills gap and institutional capacity analysis, Dlamini-Zuma said.

READ | OR Tambo municipality a cesspool of irregularities, AG finds 'lack of systems, processes'

Brink said the DA believes it would be far more premature to implement yet another grand ministerial scheme to fix local government without any evidence that it will work.

“In August the DA cornered the Minister at a Cogta portfolio committee, and she said she would give the portfolio committee the information supporting the decision to adopt the district model beyond its pilot phase. Now it seems that this information doesn’t exist, and that the district model was going to be implemented regardless of the information that came from pilot sites,” he said.

In July, the DA announced a government official leaked a "top secret" draft document from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, which proposed centralised control of municipalities through a structure similar to the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Brink likened the district development model to a coup d'état.

READ ALSO | Ramaphosa defends intergovernmental model, DA says he's evasive on 'new command and control system'

The 46-page document bears a logo purportedly of the department, is marked "top secret" and "draft 5" and is titled "South Africa Economic Recovery Plan for Municipalities in Response to Covid-19". No indication is given as to who its author is.

The document deals with the country's dire economic situation, particularly how it relates to municipalities and proposes the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportune time for a restructuring of the government and economy.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the governmental plan as a means to improve service delivery.

Brink said while the plan is being rolled out, government has been silent on pressing issues in local government, including the electricity crisis in municipalities that are defaulting on their Eskom debt.

“A bill aimed at improving the intervention of provincial and national government in dysfunctional municipalities has also been languishing in the minister’s department,” he said.

Related Links
ANC North West interim structure to discuss failed attempt to recall mayors, speakers
'Gravely concerned': ANC NEC wants evaluation and monitoring of municipalities tightened
Debt owed to SA's municipalities soars to more than R120bn
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumalocal government
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 1200 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 219 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.30
(-1.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.07
(-0.52)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(-0.88)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.02)
Gold
1950.88
(+0.23)
Silver
26.81
(-0.75)
Platinum
928.37
(-0.35)
Brent Crude
43.78
(+2.41)
Palladium
2356.00
(+1.87)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo