DNA analysis fails to link accused to Jesse Hess, grandfather's murders, court hears

Tammy Petersen
Jesse Hess.
  • Double murder accused David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose are on trial in the Western Cape High Court.
  • The pair are accused of killing Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan, 85, in their Parow home on 30 August 2019.
  • Hess and Lategan were strangled.

DNA evidence analysed could not link either of the two men charged with the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan to the crimes, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday.

But, forensic analyst, Warrant Officer Blanche November, testified that semen was found during testing, although there was not enough of it to analyse.

It could also not be established whether the contributing DNA was that of one or two males.

Scientific evidence started the third week of the trial against David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose, who have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, rape, aggravated robbery and fraud. 

The pair, who never communicated or made eye contact with each other while in the dock, at times appeared bewildered as the technical findings were explained in laymen's terms.

Van Boven, Hess's cousin, and his friend Ambrose are accused of killing the teenager and Lategan, 85, in their Parow home on 30 August 2019.

Double murder accused David van Boven at the Western Cape High Court.

Ambrose, however, in his plea explanation, placed the blame for the crimes on Van Boven.

According to him, they had been at the family's flat the day of the double murder as Van Boven told him he wanted to fetch money.

He claimed to have witnessed his co-accused assault Lategan and later Hess as she came out of one of the rooms.

He said he was told to collect valuables, which Van Boven later sold and shared some of the proceeds with him. Cellphones, two TVs, rings, and a laptop had been stolen.

Ambrose alleged he was afraid for his life as he knew what "David was capable of".

Hess and Lategan had been strangled with belts, buckled at the back. A brown pillowcase and black ankle sock, stuffed into Hess's mouth before it was taped shut, were handed in as evidence earlier, when pathologist Grace Uren returned to the witness stand.

She had removed the items when she conducted the post-mortem on the 18-year-old theology student.

The trial continues.

