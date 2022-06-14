1h ago

DNA confirms bones found near dam belong to missing North West boy

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
Missing 8-year-old Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe’s bones and clothes were found following his disappearance on December 2021.
  • Bones found in Mogwase have been positively identified as those of a North West boy who went missing in December.
  • Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe, 8, was last seen on Christmas Day playing with his friends.
  • Police have arrested a 28-year-old female in connection with his kidnapping and murder.

North West police have confirmed bones found close to a dam in Mogwase belong to eight-year-old Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe who was last seen on Christmas Day.

The bones were found with clothes that Tlotso's mother later confirmed were his.           

Police took the bones for DNA testing to confirm whether they could indeed be his and the results came back positive.

Police spokesperson Adéle Myburgh said Tlotso's mother had positively identified his clothes before the DNA tests.

"Although the mother confirmed the clothes as those of the missing person, the bones were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA test and they came back positive," Myburgh added.

Tlotso was last seen playing with his friends in Segakwaneng Village, Rustenburg, before he vanished without a trace.

The police in Mogwase offered a R50 000 reward for anyone with information that could assist in tracking down the little boy.

Investigations led authorities to 28-year-old Goitsemodimo Bridgette Bojosi who was arrested in January in connection with his kidnapping.   

Myburgh said Bojosi, who knew Tlotso as they were from the same village, had been positively linked to his disappearance.

Bojosi now also faces an additional charge of murder.

She is expected to appear in the North West High Court, sitting in Mogwase, on Wednesday.

"The police search and rescue teams have, without success, been searching for Tlotso since his disappearance, consequent to the findings, the reward has been withdrawn," Myburgh said.


Read more on:
north-westmahikengcrime
