DNA links alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist to nearly 60 cases

Ntwaagae Seleka
DNA has linked an alleged rapist to nearly 60 cases.
An alleged serial rapist in Ekurhuleni has been linked to nearly 60 cases, but police say he could face up to 100 cases.

The identity of the alleged serial rapist cannot be released because he has not pleaded to the charges.

The man is currently under police guard in hospital after being shot and injured when he apparently attempted to evade arrest on 17 March.

He was wanted for a series of rape offences that took place in Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said, with the inclusion of the forensic analysis of the man's alleged modus operandi, he could be possibly linked to approximately 40 other cases of rape.

He said investigators were analysing the man's alleged modus operandi through the Investigative Psychology Section (IPS).

"He was arrested through the collaboration of the police multi-disciplinary task team, comprising various units led by the Gauteng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations detectives, the National IPS and the National Forensic Sciences Laboratory Biology Section and Victim Identification Centre. 

"This team was established in April 2018 and also included the assistance of external roleplayers," said Naidoo.

READ | Police offer reward for information on Ekurhuleni 'serial rapist'

"The team is hard at work tracing and tracking down the suspect's movements. A DNA report has linked the suspect to other rape cases, which were reported as far back as 2012 in various policing precincts, including Batho, Crystal Park, Daveyton, Etwatwa and Putfontein police stations."

Following the man's arrest, more alleged victims have come forward with additional information to assist investigators.  

Naidoo said the man is expected to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate's Court, in absentia, on Thursday.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said: "As SAPS management, we applaud and commend the multi-disciplinary team involved for their unrelenting spirit in putting a stop to the reign of terror that the suspect subjected his victims to. 

"The team has indeed displayed and deployed their meticulous investigation and analysis skills. We hope that this case will bring hope to many victims whose suspects are still on the radar of our members. 

"We also hope that the communities we serve will appreciate our endeavours in the fight against sexual offences related crimes and work together with our members to apprehend more of these callous criminals," said Sitole. 

