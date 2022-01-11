DNA results confirm body found in burnt vehicle last year was Sam Mbatha

DNA results have confirmed that the charred remains found in a burnt car last year were of Sam Mbatha.

While it was assumed that the killing could be a hate crime, the family said they could not speculate on what the motive for the killing was.

Four suspects were arrested following the discovery of the body and were due back in court on 18 January 2022.

Police have revealed that DNA results confirmed that the body found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle last June, was that of Sam Mbatha.

The body of Mbatha, 24, was found at a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Klipgat, at about 07:00 on Thursday, 17 June 2021.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said on Tuesday that the DNA results would form part of police investigations.

After the car was found burnt, Myburgh said initial investigations led police to a house in Phutha Section on 21 June.

"The house was searched, and in one of the bedrooms, the team found bloodstains on the floor, under and on top of a bed as well as on the carpet."

Myburgh further added that an axe suspected to have been used during the commission of the crime was found on top of the roof of the house. The gruesome discovery later led to the arrest of four suspects: Arthur Khoza, 19, Thato Masetla, 22, Junior Modise, 21, and Mahlatsi Nkuna,21.

They are due back in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on 18 January on a charge of murder.

Mamba Online reported last August that Mbatha was one of 18 LGBTIQ+ people murdered in South Africa since 12 February 2020.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Mbatha family spokesperson Kgomotso Sepeng said they did not know at this stage whether Mbatha's murder was an alleged hate crime.

"There were speculations. We cannot say yes or no because we do not know the circumstances," he said.

Sepeng added that while months had passed since the incident, the Mbatha family was grateful to have finally received the DNA results.

He said:

It is almost like seven months; obviously it has been difficult for us because we cannot wait this long for DNA. We almost lost hope, but we are grateful that we have received the DNA results. There are people who have waited longer than us and don't even have the results.

Sepeng said it was now time for justice for their loved ones as Mbatha still had a lot to offer the world and his career was just taking off at the time of his death.

"He was doing very well for himself and his family. He was the breadwinner, and we were expecting more from him, he was just about to turn 25. When it comes to the suspects, we believe those are the correct suspects; we expect nothing but justice in this case," Sepeng said.

Mbatha leaves behind two sisters and his mother. His family said he would be remembered as someone who was positive, entertaining, and ambitious.

"If you ask everyone, Sam was very entertaining. He would make everyone laugh; he was a very positive person, ambitious and he had high dreams. He took on every challenge, and he loved everyone no matter what type of a person you are," said Sepeng.

