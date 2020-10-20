5m ago

add bookmark

DNA samples taken from Brendin Horner’s bakkie cannot be linked to accused, court hears

Alex Mitchley in Senekal
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba 32, the men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.
Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba 32, the men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.
News24/Alex Mitchley
  • DNA samples were taken from slain Brendin Horner's bakkie and analysed by a private laboratory. 
  • The results excluded one of the men accused of killing him as his DNA profile did not match that of the samples collected.
  • The DNA swab taken from the other accused was defective and therefore came back as inconclusive. 

The DNA samples taken from slain Brendin Horner's bakkie could not be linked to the two men accused of murdering him on a farm in Paul Roux.

This was revealed by the State during the bail application of Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The men are accused of killing the farm manager on 1 October.

The State made the admission about the samples after the legal aid attorney for Matlaletsa questioned why the police had taken DNA swabs of the accused on 15 October when it was previously relayed to court that all evidence for forensic testing had been submitted on 5 October.

The State said a private investigator had taken samples from Horner's bakkie, which was found around 13km from the crime scene parked next to the N5 that cuts across Senekal, Paul Roux and Bethlehem.

These samples were taken to a private but accredited laboratory and were already analysed. 

News24 previously reported the results of the analysis revealed the DNA profiles of three different men were present in the samples collected from the inside and outside of the bakkie. 

Following the outcome of the analysis, it was decided to take Mahlamba and Matlaletsa's DNA to see if there was a match.

The results showed neither of the men could be linked to Horner's bakkie, as the one DNA profile was not a match and the other swab was defective so the test came back inconclusive. 

The State did not reveal which test belonged to which accused. 

The other DNA found matched that of Horner. 

ALSO READ | Brendin Horner suspects 'boasted about assaulting white man on farm'

While Mahlamba and Matlaletsa could not be conclusively linked to the bakkie, the State said this did not deter its case but rather strengthened it in terms of one of its witness statements.

It hinged this on the evidence of a witness who alleged he saw three men, including the two accused, walking in a veld coming from the direction of where the murder took place.

The witness also told the police two of the men had wet clothes and Mahlamba's clothes were bloodstained. 

Had Mahlamba and Matlaletsa been walking from where the bakkie was abandoned, they would have been walking from another direction entirely, the court heard.

The State also put it on record there were more attackers, which could explained the one DNA profile not matching the samples taken from Horner's bakkie.

The legal aid attorneys for Mahlamba and Matlaletsa held a different view and believed this forensic evidence proved their clients were not involved in the murder. 

Private attorney Joseph Kgoelenya, appointed by Legal Aid to represent Mahlamba, told the court the State had no physical evidence that linked him to the crime and was instead relying on weak circumstantial evidence of witnesses who were drinking at a tavern.

Kgoelenya was referring to the two independent witnesses who claimed the two accused had boasted about assaulting a white man on a farm.

The accused allegedly made these statements while at a tavern on the evening of 2 October, the same day that Horner's body was discovered.

Legal Aid attorney Machini Motloung, for Matlaletsa, said the evidence was wobbly and littered with discrepancies.

"I submit that in the light of the latest discovery [DNA on the bakkie] that whatever versions the applicants have been putting forward is a version that cannot be at this moment shaken by the State," Motloung added.

He said Matlaletsa also had an alibi and his wife had given a statement under oath stating he was with her on the evening of 1 October into the morning of the following day.  

Mahlamba's girlfriend also claimed he was with her, but later submitted to the police when she woke up at around 23:00, he was no longer there and only returned the next morning. 

The State argued the DNA samples taken from the bakkie did not make or break the case and there was still a prima facie case against the accused based on the independent witness statements. 

It is also still awaiting the forensic analysis of the knife, Horner's hat and the rope that was used to strangle him, all found at the crime scene as well as the analysis of the items of clothing seized from the accused when they were arrested. 

Judgment in the bail application is expected to be handed down on Thursday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Dispatch from Senekal: Hard truths about the EFF, farmers, the right wing and crime
Senekal unrest: Second arrest made after court chaos
Bloodstains, witnesses - bail application gives insight into case against Brendin Horner murder...
Read more on:
brendin hornerbloemfonteinfree statecourts
Lottery
1 player bags R310k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 5389 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 6388 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.44
(+0.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.27
(+0.52)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.45)
Gold
1911.73
(+0.48)
Silver
24.84
(+6.23)
Platinum
879.00
(+2.98)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2398.00
(+3.39)
All Share
55271.75
(+0.20)
Top 40
50851.62
(+0.22)
Financial 15
9956.35
(-0.22)
Industrial 25
75567.07
(+1.08)
Resource 10
53788.16
(-0.63)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo